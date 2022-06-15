Supreme Court judgment on live-in kids gets wide applause

Hyderabad: People welcomed the Supreme Court’s ruling that a child born to a couple who were in a live-in relationship should not be denied property rights.

Describing the relationship, which could be regretted as ‘error’ on the part of parents should not place the burden of responsibility on mother and offspring born in such a relationship should not suffer. This was the observation of the people who learnt about the Supreme Court judgement.

“The decision is correct as children who are born out of wedlock are innocent. Error may be from the father or mother’s side and this should not be the excuse for depriving the children of their right. Children should get all the benefits, as law is in favour of those who are weaker,” observed P Damodar, an advocate.

Similar was the view expressed by Progressive Organisation for Women (PoW) state president, G. Jhansi who welcomed the judgement while referring to the ‘innocence’ of being born to parents who were not married.

“This will provide rights to the child who does not know anything. Why should he or she suffer when the parents indulged in adultery? I can say this is the decision in the right direction, particularly when it comes to the future of the child,” she said.

Meanwhile, Jaya Vindhyala, an activist, termed this as nothing new as ‘illegitimate’ children were already given rights from the father’s property, through a constitutional amendment a few years ago.

“The Supreme Court should be dealing with much more serious issues, within the constitutional parameters. The apex court is losing its credibility. All the so-called landmark judgements for the past 2-3 years by the court should be reviewed by a full constitutional bench,” she felt.