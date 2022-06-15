Nation Current Affairs 15 Jun 2022 Supreme Court judgme ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Supreme Court judgment on live-in kids gets wide applause

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD NIZAMUDDIN
Published Jun 15, 2022, 12:12 am IST
Updated Jun 15, 2022, 7:39 am IST
Children born in such a relationship should not suffer, feels Supreme Court
Supreme Court (PTI)
 Supreme Court (PTI)

Hyderabad: People welcomed the Supreme Court’s ruling that a child born to a couple who were in a live-in relationship should not be denied property rights.
Describing the relationship, which could be regretted as ‘error’ on the part of parents should not place the burden of responsibility on mother and offspring born in such a relationship should not suffer. This was the observation of the people who learnt about the Supreme Court judgement.

“The decision is correct as children who are born out of wedlock are innocent. Error may be from the father or mother’s side and this should not be the excuse for depriving the children of their right. Children should get all the benefits, as law is in favour of those who are weaker,” observed P Damodar, an advocate.

 

Similar was the view expressed by Progressive Organisation for Women (PoW) state president, G. Jhansi who welcomed the judgement while referring to the ‘innocence’ of being born to parents who were not married.

“This will provide rights to the child who does not know anything. Why should he or she suffer when the parents indulged in adultery? I can say this is the decision in the right direction, particularly when it comes to the future of the child,” she said.

Meanwhile, Jaya Vindhyala, an activist, termed this as nothing new as ‘illegitimate’ children were already given rights from the father’s property, through a constitutional amendment a few years ago.

 

“The Supreme Court should be dealing with much more serious issues, within the constitutional parameters. The apex court is losing its credibility. All the so-called landmark judgements for the past 2-3 years by the court should be reviewed by a full constitutional bench,” she felt.

...
Tags: live-in relationship, : supreme court
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 15 June 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

DC Edit | Live-in ties: Courts confused?

Latest From Nation

Union minister of state for fisheries Dr. L. Murugan inspects works of the new fishing harbour at Uppada Aminabad in Kakinada district on Tuesday. Kakinada MP V.Geetha and Pithapuram MLA P.Dorababu are seen. (Photo by arrangement)

Central government ready to sanction seaweed parks to AP: Fisheries MoS

TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (Twitter)

Presidential election: TRS to stay off Mamata meet

With the TDP not fielding a candidate for the Atmakur by-poll, the party activists there are planning to go to booths and press NOTA button.

TD cadres mulling use of NOTA to prove party strength in Atmakur

Between 400 to 500 Adivasis from Munchingput, Pedabayulu and other mandals of the district had been brought to the hospital on June 11 and operated on. (Representational Image/ AP)

Adivasis undergoing mass FP operations raises eyebrows



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
 

Experts for study on bee population

Even if bees are affected at sub-lethal levels, their fall in health eventually contributes to the collapse of their colonies. (Representational Image/ Pexels)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Government will create 10 lakh jobs in next 18 months

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

Nupur Sharma summoned by Kolkata cops to appear on June 20

suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma (ANI)

Government unveils Agnipath, radical new plan to recruit youths to armed forces

(L-2R) Chief of Indian Army staff General Manoj Pande, Chief of Air staff, Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar pose for pictures during a press conference in New Delhi on June 14, 2022, to announce the new Agnipath scheme under which soldiers across the three military services will be recruited and will be called Agniveers. (Photo: AFP)

Presidential election to be held on July 18

President Ram Nath Kovind (PTI)

Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind moves SC against UP's bulldozer policy

A file photo of the Supreme Court (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->