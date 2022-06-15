Nation Current Affairs 15 Jun 2022 Plans afoot to make ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Plans afoot to make suspended officers work for half pay

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MADDY DEEKSHITH
Published Jun 15, 2022, 12:08 am IST
Updated Jun 15, 2022, 8:29 am IST
KTR said to be in favour of cracking whip on errant officials
 Telangana Secretariat (Photo: video grab)

Hyderabad: In a jolt to officials of nodal agencies who are indifferent to their work, a proposal has been made to make them work for half the salary during their suspension period.

As per the proposal, heads of departments of all nodal agencies in the city have to identify officers with a lethargic attitude, issue notices and suspend them from service while making them work for 50 per cent salary during the suspension period. According to sources, the authorities felt that despite giving showcause notices and suspending the erring officials, their attitude did not change as they were enjoying 50 per cent salaries during the suspension period.

 

Now, the department heads will ask suspended officers to work even during the suspension period with a 50 per cent salary. The higher authorities have been checking the norms before submitting the proposal to the state government.
With municipal administration and urban development minister K.T. Rama Rao’s instruction to execute infrastructure works in mission mode and at the same to ensure that there should be no loss of life due to negligence of officials.

Despite the minister's instruction, the officials have been allegedly turning a blind eye to the safety in all ongoing infrastructure projects, which have been executed in the city. This was evident when special chief secretary Arvind Kumar made a surprise inspections in various work sites earlier this month and found out that several officials were not paying proper attention to their duties.

 

Though showcause notices were served immediately asking why they should not be placed under suspension pending regular inquiry as per CCA (Classification Control and Appeal) rules for dereliction of duty and wilful disobedience of orders of superior officers and endangering the life of citizens, only a very few officials came with an explanation.

A senior state government official, requesting anonymity, said the HoDs of all nodal agencies were asked to check whether there was a provision to make officials to work in their suspension period and pay 50 per cent salaries for dereliction of duty and wilful disobedience.

 

"There should be some changes in the system. We cannot tolerate negligence and wilful disobedience at work, while executing infrastructure projects in the city, which would put citizens under grave threat. If they suspend the officials, most of them are enjoying the suspension and getting reinstated without any change in their attitude or commitment towards work," the official said.

The senior official said in order to put an end to such irresponsible practices, the nodal agencies have already prepared a draft set of rules which has to be approved by the government. He hinted that Rama Rao was very positive about the proposal.

 

Tags: telangana government, errant officials
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


