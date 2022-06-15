IMD forecasts heavy rains as monsoon sets over Telangana

Hyderabad: With the monsoon setting in over Telangana on Monday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings of heavy rain and thunderstorms for Wednesday in most districts, including in those districts that surround Hyderabad.

The IMD forecast for Wednesday stated: “Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (30- 40 kmph) likely to occur at isolated places in many districts of Telangana. Heavy rain likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Nizamabad, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Warangal Rural, Warangal Urban, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Ranga Reddy, Sangareddy, Medak and Kamareddy.” A warning of thunderstorms has been issued for the next three days, from Thursday to Saturday.

As per the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), until 8.30 am on Tuesday, Jainoor in Kumaram Bheem district recorded the highest rainfall of 73 mm in the state, while a few places in Adilabad, Kamareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri districts recorded heavy rains.