Nation Current Affairs 15 Jun 2021 YSRCP leader shoots ...
Nation, Current Affairs

YSRCP leader shoots dead relative, kills self later in Kadapa

ANI
Published Jun 15, 2021, 3:10 pm IST
Updated Jun 15, 2021, 3:10 pm IST
Police said old enmity between Prasad Reddy and his relative Parthasarathi Reddy was the reason for the shooting
Police taking bodies to Pulivendula government general hospital for postmortem. (Photo: ANI)
 Police taking bodies to Pulivendula government general hospital for postmortem. (Photo: ANI)

Kadapa: Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leader Prasad Reddy on Tuesday allegedly shot dead his relative before killing himself with the same gun in Nallapureddy Pelli of Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa district, police said.

Local police which arrived at the spot immediately and rushed the two men to government hospital where they were declared as brought dead.

 

Police said old enmity between Prasad Reddy and his relative Parthasarathi Reddy was the reason for the shooting.

Pulivendula Urban Police Station Circle Inspector Bhaskar Reddy said K Sivaprasad Reddy, and Parthasarathy Reddy lived opposite each other in Nallapureddy Palle village in Pulivendula Mandal and the former owned a licensed weapon.

He also said that Parthasarathy had an eccentric nature and had picked up quarrels with villagers. Parthasarathy and Sivaprasad had some some old grudges against each other.

"Today at around 8 am, Parthasarathy tried to attack Sivaprasad's son with a sickle. A furious Sivaprasad used his licensed gun to shoot Parthasarathy, who died on the spot. Sivaprasad then committed suicide by shooting himself," the police official said.

 

Both bodies have been sent to the Pulivendula government general hospital for a postmorterm and a case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC, police said adding that legal procedures will be followed.

...
Tags: ysrcp
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Cuddapah


Latest From Nation

A medic holds a vial of Bharat Biotech's covid vaccine, Covaxin. (Photo: AFP)

Bharat Biotech says supply price of Covaxin to Centre at Rs 150 not viable

Amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the CBSE had earlier this month had also cancelled the class 12 exams. (Representative image: PTI)

Telangana cancels Class 12 exams, all Class 11 students to be promoted

A medic administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a man, at Nair hospital in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI/File)

Govt's AEFI panel confirms first death after Covid vaccination in India

The Indigo flight touched down first 8.03 pm on Monday but due to cross wind, it took off immediately and went around. It landed again at about 8.35 pm. (Photo: Reuters)

Indigo flight's tyre bursts while landing in Hubballi, passengers safe



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Govt's AEFI panel confirms first death after Covid vaccination in India

A medic administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a man, at Nair hospital in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI/File)

Delta plus: New Covid variant identified, experts say no cause of concern for now

Delta plus is resistant to the monoclonal antibody cocktail treatment for COVID-19 recently authorised in India. (Representational Image: Reuters)

AIIMS to start recruitment for Covaxin clinical trial in 6-12 age group from Tuesday

Health worker participating in the trial of Covaxin (Image source: PTI)

Taj Mahal to reopen as India eases Covid-19 restrictions

The monument of love built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan as a tomb for his beloved wife Mumtaz Mahal reopened in September with restrictions on the number of visitors before shutting again in mid-April. (Photo: Reuters)

Karnataka: Total lockdown in 17 panchayats in Dakshina Kannada district

Only those in the medical sector, milk supply, petrol bunks and other emergency services will be allowed to move in the villages and outside. (Representative Image: Reuters)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham