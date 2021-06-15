Nation Current Affairs 15 Jun 2021 Telangana to vaccina ...
Telangana to vaccinate 1 crore people by June end; 2 lakh vaccinations a day

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 15, 2021, 1:38 am IST
Updated Jun 15, 2021, 7:45 am IST
The state has a stock of nine lakh vaccines and arrangements are being made to procure more
At the same time, strict action will be taken against those spreading misinformation, holding unscientific views in debates and creating panic and anxiety among the people, Director of Health Dr Srinivas Rao said. (AP)
Hyderabad: The Telangana state government has decided to vaccinate one crore people by June end. Every day, two lakh people are being vaccinated, the Director of Health Dr Srinivas Rao stated here on Monday.

The state has a stock of nine lakh vaccines and arrangements are being made to procure more. The guidelines from the Central government for allotment of vaccines to states and the private sector have not come, but it is providing sufficient stocks for vaccination, stated the officials.

 

With Covid-19 cases declining across the state, the main objective is to vaccinate maximum people.

At the same time, strict action will be taken against those spreading misinformation, holding unscientific views in debates and creating panic and anxiety among the people, he said.

Dr Srinivas Rao said, "False debates about a third wave on social media have led to a lot of mental health problems. The third wave will be handled effectively as we are going to get the maximum people vaccinated and there is full preparedness. There is no need for worry and people must continue to follow the safety protocols after vaccination also."

 

Strengthening of hospital infrastructure in terms of equipment, oxygen and other facilities is being done in urban and rural areas. Intensive care units are being kept in readiness in case children are reporting with multi-system inflammatory syndrome. In both the first and second waves, children with MIS (multisystem inflammatory syndrome)  have been reported but their numbers formed less than one per cent.

There is preparedness in the government to deal with these cases. "Some 5,000 new oxygen beds were readied in government hospitals in the last one month. Some 2,000 beds are exclusively being set up at Niloufer Hospital," stated director of medical health and education.

 

...
