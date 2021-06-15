Nation Current Affairs 15 Jun 2021 Severe black fungus ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Severe black fungus cases decrease in Hyderabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KANIZA GARARI
Published Jun 15, 2021, 2:30 am IST
Updated Jun 15, 2021, 7:41 am IST
HYDERABAD: There has been substantial progress in the treatment of black fungus in the city. Approximately, 450 surgeries in Government ENT Hospital, 230 in Gandhi Hospital and 350 in private hospitals have been carried out in Hyderabad. It must be noted that black fungus cases have increased across the state from May 18 onwards with 20 to 30 patients being admitted in the two government hospitals every day. 

Black fungus disease was noticed due to the immune-compromised state of the cell because of Covid-19 virus and also misuse, overuse and abuse of steroids in the treatment of coronavirus. It has been found that in most patients, who underwent surgery, black fungus had spread in the jaw and eye regions. Some of them have also undergone dental treatment as the fungus had spread deep inside the teeth.

 

As things stand, around 150 patients are awaiting surgery in the ENT Hospital. The reason for the delay is that most patients are having sugar levels between 300 and 400 mg/dl, which have to be brought under control, first and foremost. In

Gandhi Hospital, 80 more surgeries are pending. There are 332 patients in Gandhi Hospital and 189 patients in ENT Hospital. Most of the patients are being shifted to Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital for recovery, after surgery. 

About 350 patients have been discharged from ENT Hospital and 80 from Gandhi Hospital. Post-discharge they are put on oral antifungal medicines and their kidney functioning requires monitoring for next three months. 

 

Black fungus disease has been noted more in men and the most affected age-group is 30 to 50 years. 

Dr Raja Rao, superintendent of Gandhi Hospital, says "People are coming early. In the first week of June, we have had less severe cases compared to May." 

Private hospital ENT surgeons point out that lots of patients, who have recovered from Covid-19, are coming for preventive check-ups as they are scared that they will develop black fungus. Doctors state that five out of 100 are opting for further diagnosis. 

Tags: covid-19, black fungus, government ent hospital, gandhi hospital, black fungus hyderabad cases, after-effects covid-19, high blood sugar level, abuse of steroids
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


