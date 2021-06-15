Nation Current Affairs 15 Jun 2021 India records 60,471 ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India records 60,471 fresh cases of Covid, lowest in 75 days

PTI
Published Jun 15, 2021, 10:22 am IST
Updated Jun 15, 2021, 10:22 am IST
The death toll climbed to 3,77,031 with 2,726 fresh deaths
People line up to get inoculated against the coronavirus during a special vaccination drive held in the premises of a school in Hyderabad. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: India saw a single day rise of 60,471 new coronavirus infections, the lowest after 75 days, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,95,70,881, while the daily positivity rate declined to 3.45 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 3,77,031 with 2,726 fresh deaths, the data updated at 8 am showed

 

The active cases further declined to 9,13,378 comprising 3.09 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 95.64 per cent.A net decline of 59,780 cases has been recorded in the COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Also, 17,51,358 tests were conducted on Monday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 38,13,75,984.

The daily positivity rate dropped to 3.45 per cent. It has been less than 5 per cent for 8 consecutive days, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate has declined to 4.39 per cent.

 

Tags: india covid cases, india covid crisis, india covid deaths
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


