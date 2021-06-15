Helath department urged to issue protocols to prevent Covid infection among children

Telangana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights chairman Srinivasa Rao urged the government to formulate a responsive communication mechanism for tribal, rural, and urban areas to facilitate appropriate referral facilities for needy patients. (Representational image: PTI)

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has urged the state health department to ensure availability of infrastructure and facilities for pediatric and neo-natal care, amid a speculation that a third wave of Covid-19 would badly affect children.

In a letter to the department, commission chairman Srinivasa Rao said it will be appropriate if the health department issued necessary protocols for prevention of Covid-19 infections among children. The state government is urged to ensure there is adherence to all protocols — in letter and spirit — by the departments of women and child, and juvenile welfare, education, BC, SC, ST & minority, panchayat raj, and municipal administration in protecting children in the state.

He urged the government to formulate a responsive communication mechanism for tribal, rural, and urban areas to facilitate appropriate referral facilities for needy patients.