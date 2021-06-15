Nation Current Affairs 15 Jun 2021 Helath department ur ...
Helath department urged to issue protocols to prevent Covid infection among children

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 15, 2021, 1:16 am IST
Updated Jun 15, 2021, 9:54 am IST
Protection of Child Rights panel said it will be appropriate if health wing issued protocols for prevention of infection among children
Telangana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights chairman Srinivasa Rao urged the government to formulate a responsive communication mechanism for tribal, rural, and urban areas to facilitate appropriate referral facilities for needy patients. (Representational image: PTI)
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has urged the state health department to ensure availability of infrastructure and facilities for pediatric and neo-natal care, amid a speculation that a third wave of Covid-19 would badly affect children.

In a letter to the department, commission chairman Srinivasa Rao said it will be appropriate if the health department issued necessary protocols for prevention of Covid-19 infections among children. The state government is urged to ensure there is adherence to all protocols — in letter and spirit — by the departments of women and child, and juvenile welfare, education, BC, SC, ST & minority, panchayat raj, and municipal administration in protecting children in the state.

 

He urged the government to formulate a responsive communication mechanism for tribal, rural, and urban areas to facilitate appropriate referral facilities for needy patients.

