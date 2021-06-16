Nation Current Affairs 15 Jun 2021 Etala Rejender&rsquo ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Etala Rejender’s entry causes churn within BJP in Huzurabad constituency

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 16, 2021, 4:00 am IST
Updated Jun 16, 2021, 4:00 am IST
There is an internal war on within BJP amid senior and junior leaders, apart from traditional workers and newcomers into the party
Former minister Enugula Peddi Reddy, who opposed joining of ousted minister Etala Rajendar into BJP, has announced an action plan to strengthen his own ground in Huzurabad constituency. (Photo: Facebook/@Eatala Rajendar)
 Former minister Enugula Peddi Reddy, who opposed joining of ousted minister Etala Rajendar into BJP, has announced an action plan to strengthen his own ground in Huzurabad constituency. (Photo: Facebook/@Eatala Rajendar)

Karimnagar: With former minister Etala Rajender joining Bharatiya Janata Party, groupism has emerged within the Karimnagar district unit of BJP and Huzurabad constituency in particular.

There is an internal war on within BJP amid senior and junior leaders, apart from traditional workers and newcomers into the party. Separate meetings are being held by various groups within BJP in this regard, with one group meeting at mandal headquarters of Jammikunta in Huzurabad constituency recently.

 

At the Jammikunta meeting, held under leadership of national general secretary of BJP Kisan Morcha P. Sugunakar Rao, different leaders expressed their disappointment with party leaders for not considering them while taking important decisions. The basic feeling here is party giving more importance to those who have joined from other parties and ignoring leaders who have started their political career with BJP and strictly adhered to party principles.

Relatively junior-level leaders too organised another meeting in Jammikunta town on the same day with BJP district unit president Gangadi Krishna Reddy presiding over this meeting. Here, Krishna Reddy stressed on strengthening the party at grass-root levels. He, however, did not allow anyone to speak about groupism within the party. He went on to assure junior leaders that those who work hard for BJP will be given suitable posts in days to come.

 

While this is so, former minister Enugula Peddi Reddy, who opposed joining of ousted minister Etala Rajender into BJP, has announced an action plan to strengthen his own ground in Huzurabad constituency, which is currently represented by Rajender in the assembly. From Tuesday onwards, he will be touring the constituency for three days till Thursday.

In the past, Peddi Reddy had won twice as MLA from Huzurabad constituency. He has even openly stated that he will not support Rajender if the latter joins BJP and asserted it is he who will contest the Huzurabad by-election on behalf of BJP. Peddi Reddy is also sore that BJP leadership did not consult him on the recent developments in Huzurabad and roping in of Rajender into BJP.

 

Earlier, BJP leadership had asked him to prepare ground for contesting the by-poll, but the entire scenario has changed with former minister Rajender quitting TRS and joining BJP.

Reddys are the strongest in Huzurabad constituency after BC community. Peddi Reddy has decided to go forward with his own strategy. He is expected to announce his future plans after holding discussions with his followers and supporters, it is said.

Tags: etala rajender, etala rajender bjp, etala rajender joins bjp, huzurabad, huzurabad constituency, bharatiya janata party
Location: India, Telangana, Karimnagar


