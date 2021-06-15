Nation Current Affairs 15 Jun 2021 CJI NV Ramana offers ...
CJI NV Ramana offers prayers at Lord Lakshmi Narasimha temple in Telangana

PTI
Published Jun 15, 2021, 6:46 pm IST
Updated Jun 15, 2021, 6:46 pm IST
Justice Ramana was accorded a warm welcome by the state government when he arrived here on June 11 on his maiden visit to the state
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana. (PTI Photo)
Hyderabad: Chief Justice of India N V Ramana, who is on a visit to Telangana, offered prayers at the famous Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Yadadri on Tuesday. Ramana was accorded a traditional welcome by officials and priests at the Yadadri temple, around 60 km from Hyderabad. Telangana Law and Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy and other leaders, besides officials, were present.

The K Chandrasekhar Rao-led state government had taken up a massive renovation of the temple after the formation of the separate state in 2014. Justice Ramana was accorded a warm welcome by the state government when he arrived here on June 11 on his maiden visit to the state after assuming the office of the Chief Justice of India.

 

Tags: chief justice of india (cji), justice ramana, lord lakshmi narasimha swamy, yadadri temple, temple in telangana, cji nv ramana
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


