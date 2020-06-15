83rd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

333,380

368

Recovered

169,987

304

Deaths

9,524

325

Maharashtra107958509783950 Tamil Nadu4466124547435 Delhi41182158231327 Gujarat23590163331478 Uttar Pradesh136158268399 Rajasthan127729631294 West Bengal110875060475 Madhya Pradesh108027677459 Karnataka7000396086 Andhra Pradesh6456338586 Haryana6149227264 Bihar6043331635 Telangana49742377185 Jammu and Kashmir4574182052 Assam415919618 Odisha4055285414 Punjab2986228263 Kerala2462110120 Uttarakhand153775513 Jharkhand14165598 Chhatisgarh12113475 Tripura10794331 Himachal Pradesh4372376 Goa359670 Chandigarh3552956 Manipur304640 Puducherry194914 Nagaland177880 Arunachal Pradesh9170 Mizoram8810 Sikkim6850 Meghalaya44261
Nation Current Affairs 15 Jun 2020 TN announces total l ...
Nation, Current Affairs

TN announces total lockdown in Chennai, 3 other districts after spike in covid cases

PTI
Published Jun 15, 2020, 5:48 pm IST
Updated Jun 15, 2020, 5:48 pm IST
Palaniswami said the lockdown will be applicable in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengelpet and Kancheepuram districts
Municipal workers spray disinfectant on a street in Chennai. PTI photo
 Municipal workers spray disinfectant on a street in Chennai. PTI photo

Chennai and adjoining areas will be under lockdown from June 19 to 30 sans present relaxations and a full scale shutdown on two Sundays, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said here on Monday.

After a meeting with an expert panel and amid rising coronavirus cases here, Palaniswami said the lockdown will be applicable in Chennai and several areas that fall under the jurisdiction of Greater Chennai Police and situated in Tiruvallur, Chengelpet and Kancheepuram districts.

 

During the 12 day period, only essential services will be allowed with restrictions, he said. The proposed lockdown, sans present relaxations, will be implemented from June 19 to 30 and on two Sundays (June 21 and 28) there shall be a full scale shutdown without any relaxations, he said.

...
Tags: coronavirus in tamil nadu, tamil nadu lockdown, total shutdown
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

Kids of guest workers leave for their home town at a railwat station in Kochi. — Dc photo

Exodus of guest workers put several sectors in Kerala in quandary

A salesman arranges raincoats and PPE suits on mannequins at a store after the authorities permitted opening of apparel stores, during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, in Bengaluru. PTI photo

Maharashtra returnees add to Karnataka COVID-19 tally, cases to touch 20K by June end

Representational picture (AFP photo)

Telangana fixes prices of COVID-19 tests in private labs

The private marriage ceremony held in Trivandrum. (DC photo)

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter Veena ties knot with DYFI leader Mohammad Riyas



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Delhi covid cases surge at rocket speed, 10K coronavirus cases in 6 days

A hindu priest cleans an area outside a temple ahead of evening prayers, during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, in New Delhi. PTI photo

Some good news: Covid recovery rate in India crosses 50 PC for first time

Suspected COVID-19 patients wait to be examined by the medics outside a hospital in Delhi. PTI photo

India will never compromise on its national pride: Rajnath on Ladakh border row

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday that India will never compromise on its national pride. (PTI Photo)

Delhi COVID-19 tests to be tripled in 6 days: Amit Shah after meeting CM Kejriwal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday held a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and others. (ANI Photo)

Indian soldier killed, two injured in Pakistani firing in J&K's Poonch

Army personnel was killed, two others were injured as Pakistani troops opened fire along the Line of Control in Poonch district. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham