Telangana to test 50K in 10 days, private hospitals get role

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday directed officials to prepare guidelines for private hospitals and labs to conduct Covid tests and offer treatment. The charges will be in line with Covid-19 guidelines.

He directed officials to conduct tests to about 50,000 people in 30 Assembly constituencies in Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Vikarabad, Medchal and Sangareddy districts in 10 days. He asked officials to use the services of private labs and hospitals.

He told officials that they should finalise the guidelines for private labs and hospitals and offer home quarantine for those who tested positive but have no serious symptoms.

He was speaking at a meeting with health minister Etala Rajendar and senior officials to review the Covid-19 situation.

The Assembly constituencies where the tests will be conducted are: Uppal, LB Nagar, Maheswaram, Ibrahimpatnam, Rajendranagar, Serilingampally, Chevella, Pargi, Vikarabad, Tandur, Medchal, Malkajgiri, Qutbullahpur, Kukatpally, Malakpet, Amberpet, Musheerabad, Khairatabad, Jubilee Hills, Sanathnagar, Nampally, Karawan, Goshamahal, Charminar, Chandrayangutta, Yakutpura, Bahadurpura, Secunderabad, Secunderabad Cantonment and Patancheru.

He reiterated that the government was ready to offer treatment to Coronavirus positive patients whatever may their number and sufficient number of test kits, PPE kits, ventilators and ICU beds masks are available with the government.