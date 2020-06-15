Maharashtra returnees add to Karnataka COVID-19 tally, cases to touch 20K by June end

A salesman arranges raincoats and PPE suits on mannequins at a store after the authorities permitted opening of apparel stores, during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, in Bengaluru. PTI photo

With the influx of Maharashtra returnees to Karnataka there has been a spurt in the number of Covid cases and the doctors here believe that the numbers may breach 20,000 mark by the end of June.

June and July is a period of concern for the doctors as they believe that there will be a huge spurt in the number of positive cases. Dr CN Manjunath, director of Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and member of the Covid-19 task force believes though Karnataka is doing better than the other states it is premature to say ‘we are containing’.

“Virus does not spread on its own but the people move it. In order to contain the virus we have suggested the government start with the random testing of the people in the containment zones, cab drivers, pourakarmikas, policemen and food delivery boys. We will get to know where we stand.”

He explained that any new virus lives for a period of five-six months, out of which four months have been completed, hence the maximum concern will be in the period of June and July.

Challenges the medical fraternity is facing

Doctors who are treating the Covid patients undergo excessive physical and mental strain.

“The entire fight against the virus is being carried out by the government hospitals and their doctors. It is more taxing for those who are in the ICU or casualty as they have to wear PPE kits round the clock. There have been some cases where the doctors in the middle of the operation have removed the kit to get fresh air and then get back to work. The junior doctors, interns and Post-Graduate doctors are working more,” Dr Manjunath narrated the ordeal.

Moreover, the family members of the doctors are suffering from extreme fear psychosis as the doctors on returning home have to sleep in a separate room or rest at another floor.

The agony is catalysed when a volley of abuses doctors receive from the family members of the infected patients.

“Doctors who are handling the ventilators are more vulnerable as the tubes have to be connected to the wind pipes and then aerosols are released,” Dr Manjunath stated.

How doctors communicate with the patients

In the rural areas the remote monitoring system is kept at a bay from the ICU and through the gadgets which are attached to the patient's vital parameters are recorded.

At Bengaluru’s Victoria Hospital doctors communicate with the patients through a mike from a special room.

No Plasma donors: Challenge for the doctors to convince the discharged

While the doctors repose their faith in plasma therapy the donors are coming forward.

“In convalescent plasma therapy a donor can save two lives. It is challenging for the doctors to convince the recovered patients to donate plasma. We can save lives through plasma therapy. The donors are not coming forward,” Dr Sreelatha, HoD of blood transfusion, Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) stated.

Many do not come forward to donate blood as they're afraid. The BMRCI cater to 24 departments and they will be in need of blood but barring a couple of donors every day no one is volunteering on their own.

She suggested that lemon, turmeric, salt in a lukewarm water should be consumed daily to keep the disease at bay.