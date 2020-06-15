In Telangana, 23 more journalists test positive for COVID-19

Hyderabad: Twenty-three more journalists tested positive for Coronavirus infections on Sunday. This takes the total number of journalists, including print and television network reporters, and visual jouranlists, who have tested positive to about 55 in the state. One TV journalist, D. Manoj Kumar, has died of the disease.

Sunday’s tally was the largest one-day list of Covid-19 victims from the media industry. Saturday saw five such cases while nine journalists were reported positive on Friday. A group of 13 journalists had tested positive in the last week of May while a few others were infected earlier.

Many of the journalists who tested positive on Sunday were among those who reported on the recent Krishna River Management Board meeting at Jal Soudha in Erram Manzil that was convened to sort out claims and counter claims by the two Telugu states.

Many from this group were also active in reporting events from the Secretariat while some had regularly attended press meets addressed by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao at Pragati Bhavan.