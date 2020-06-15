83rd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

332,424

11,502

Recovered

169,798

7,419

Deaths

9,520

325

Maharashtra104568493463830 Tamil Nadu4268723409397 Delhi38958149451271 Gujarat22562151091416 Uttar Pradesh126167292365 Rajasthan119308843269 West Bengal102444206451 Madhya Pradesh102417042431 Karnataka6824344079 Andhra Pradesh6152331684 Haryana6149227264 Bihar6043331635 Telangana47372352182 Jammu and Kashmir4574182052 Assam349915386 Odisha3498247413 Punjab2986228263 Kerala232399920 Uttarakhand153775513 Jharkhand14165598 Chhatisgarh12113475 Tripura8661921 Himachal Pradesh4372376 Goa359670 Chandigarh3262855 Manipur304640 Puducherry132550 Nagaland127100 Mizoram8810 Arunachal Pradesh5720 Meghalaya43131 Sikkim1330
Nation Current Affairs 15 Jun 2020 COVID-19 in AP: 3 me ...
Nation, Current Affairs

COVID-19 in AP: 3 medical students at NRI medical college in Mangalagiri corona+

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MOHD ILYAS
Published Jun 15, 2020, 12:13 pm IST
Updated Jun 15, 2020, 12:14 pm IST
AP registered highest single day spike of 253 coronavirus positive cases
Healthcare workers conduct thermal screening of sanitary workers in Vijayawada. PTI photo
 Healthcare workers conduct thermal screening of sanitary workers in Vijayawada. PTI photo

Vijayawada: A mindboggling 253 new Covid-19 positive cases were reported across Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, thereby increasing the total positive cases to 4,841. The day also saw two deaths with one each in Kurnool and East Godavari districts, taking the toll to 84.

The State’s first corona case was registered in Nellore on March 12, which gradually began increasing in the past three months.

 

During the last 24 hours, 15,633 samples were tested with 294 proving positive. Among the 294 positive cases were 253 belonging to the State, two foreign returnees and 39 of people from other States.

As many as 131 patients made a complete recovery from the virus in various Covid-designated hospitals across the state. A total of 2,723 have been discharged till date.

As many as 2,034 patients are undergoing treatment, overall. According to reports, the highest number of 51 cases was recorded in Kurnool, followed by Krishna (36), Anantapur (45), East Godavari (32) and the remaining from other districts.

Around 18 positive cases were reported in Kadapa on Sunday with the district’s tally touching 358. Among these, seven are from Navabupeta, two each from Proddutur and Kadapa city, one each from Pulivendula and Duvvuru and five foreign returnees.

As many as 14 cases were registered in Guntur district in which three cases each were in Guntur city, Tadepalli and Narasaraopeta. Three PG medical students of NRI Medical College at Mangalagiri tested positive apart from one each in Madala and Chilakaluripeta of Guntur district.

Meanwhile, officials closed a commercial complex in Vijayawada because a dozen people working in various offices in the complex tested positive.

Tags: coronavirus in ap, pg doctors in ap
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


