COVID-19 in AP: 3 medical students at NRI medical college in Mangalagiri corona+

Vijayawada: A mindboggling 253 new Covid-19 positive cases were reported across Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, thereby increasing the total positive cases to 4,841. The day also saw two deaths with one each in Kurnool and East Godavari districts, taking the toll to 84.

The State’s first corona case was registered in Nellore on March 12, which gradually began increasing in the past three months.

During the last 24 hours, 15,633 samples were tested with 294 proving positive. Among the 294 positive cases were 253 belonging to the State, two foreign returnees and 39 of people from other States.

As many as 131 patients made a complete recovery from the virus in various Covid-designated hospitals across the state. A total of 2,723 have been discharged till date.

As many as 2,034 patients are undergoing treatment, overall. According to reports, the highest number of 51 cases was recorded in Kurnool, followed by Krishna (36), Anantapur (45), East Godavari (32) and the remaining from other districts.

Around 18 positive cases were reported in Kadapa on Sunday with the district’s tally touching 358. Among these, seven are from Navabupeta, two each from Proddutur and Kadapa city, one each from Pulivendula and Duvvuru and five foreign returnees.

As many as 14 cases were registered in Guntur district in which three cases each were in Guntur city, Tadepalli and Narasaraopeta. Three PG medical students of NRI Medical College at Mangalagiri tested positive apart from one each in Madala and Chilakaluripeta of Guntur district.

Meanwhile, officials closed a commercial complex in Vijayawada because a dozen people working in various offices in the complex tested positive.