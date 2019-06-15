Cricket World Cup 2019

Television channels to have credits in local language

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 15, 2019, 1:21 am IST
Updated Jun 15, 2019, 1:21 am IST
Order aims to promote use of Indian languages in serials, movies.
Prakash Javadekar.
New Delhi: In an effort to promote Indian languages, the Union information and broadcasting ministry has asked all satellite television channels to display the casting, credits and titles of Hindi and regional language serials in the respective languages also.

As per current practice only English is being used for such casting by the channels.

 

“Today (On Friday) we are issuing an order to all TV channels that whatever the serials they broadcast or whatever the programmes they conduct at the end or beginning titles are given and many times the titles are in English. To promote Indian languages, we have asked channels to give those titles in the language in which the broadcast is made,” Union I&B minister Prakash Javadekar said.

“So, we are not restricting anything, we are adding the Indian languages. We are issuing such orders for cinema also,” Mr Javadekar said.  

“In addition to that language, if they want to give titles in English also, they are free to do so,” the minister added.  

The move came after the information and broadcasting ministry noticed that several Hindi and regional language TV channels display the casting, credits, titles of Hindi and regional language TV serials only in English.

This practise tends to deprive people versed with Hindi and regional languages of the valuable information about casting of TV serials or programmes, a statement by the ministry said.

“With a view to enhancing outreach and benefit TV viewers of the country, the ministry has advised all private satellite TV channels to consider displaying the casting, credits, titles of Hindi and regional languages TV serials in the respective languages also,” the statement said.

