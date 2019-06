The woman was allegedly sexually assaulted after a party yesterday night. (Photo: Representatioanl)

Gurgaon: A Spanish national was allegedly raped by a man in Gurgaon on Friday night, police said. The accused - an assistant manager of a production house - has been arrested.

The woman was allegedly sexually assaulted after a party yesterday night.

She is in India for a year's internship programme with an IT company.

A case has been registered by the police and further investigation in the case is underway.