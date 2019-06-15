Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 15 Jun 2019 Seven died while kil ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Seven died while killing hotol sewer in Vadodara

PTI
Published Jun 15, 2019, 11:56 am IST
Updated Jun 15, 2019, 11:58 am IST
The incident happened at a hotel in Fartikui village in Dabhoi tehsil, about 30 km from Vadodara city.
Three employees of the hotel were also among those killed. (Photo: Representational image)
 Three employees of the hotel were also among those killed. (Photo: Representational image)

Vadodara: Seven persons, including four sanitation workers, died due to asphyxiation on Saturday while cleaning sewer of a hotel in Gujarat's Vadodara district, officials said.

The incident happened at a hotel in Fartikui village in Dabhoi tehsil, about 30 km from Vadodara city. Three employees of the hotel were also among those killed.

 

"When one sanitation worker failed to come out of the manhole, others went inside. All of them died due to asphyxiation," district collector Kiran Zaveri told PTI.

...
Tags: vadodara, manual scavenging
Location: India, Gujarat, Vadodara (Baroda)


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Earlier, the BJP said that the expansion would help fulfill the expectations of the Shiv Sena and other NDA allies. (Photo: PTI)

Fadnavis-Uddhav discuss cabinet expansion; Deputy CM could be from Shiv Sena

'Earlier, Nizam sugar factory was the largest sugar factory of Asia. Today the reason for its bad state is the corrupt politics since the time of N. Chandrababu Naidu. It was a blunder made by Chandrababu by privatising this unit,' Aravind said. (Photo: ANI)

'Country's most corrupt politician is Telangana CM KCR,' says BJP MP Aravind

Meanwhile, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) delegation earlier in the day met Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan to discuss the issue. (Photo: File)

Junior doctors refuse to meet Mamata, want her to say sorry first

Twenty-five traffic and six transport department teams are working on the special drive which will continue to a couple of the next days. (Photo: Representational I File)

Over 500 booked for ferrying extra students in school vehicle in Hyderabad



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyundai Venue: What’s good and what could’ve been better

The aggressively priced Venue is equipped with various segment-first features, including a dual-clutch automatic transmission, but it still leaves us wanting in some departments.
 

Hashtags for hope? The reason why social media is turning blue for Sudan

This hashtag was picked up by a large number of people and influencers and is gaining momentum. (Photo: Twitter I Ola_Mahdi132)
 

Have you ever dreamt of becoming ‘pakodawala’ after clearing 'GATE'?

Sagar Shah (Photo: Facebook/@sagar.shah.378)
 

'Premam' fame Anupama Parameswaran dating Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah?

Anupama Parameswaran and Jasprit Bumrah. (Photo: Instagram)
 

This Pakistan-born fan gets match tickets from Dhoni since 2011

After arriving in Manchester, Bashir checked into Pakistan's team hotel where he met most of the squad members including captain Sarfaraz Ahmed. (Photo: PTI)
 

Maharashtra's six districts to be diesel-free, to be replaced with bio-CNG: Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, who is looking after the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways along with Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, said that alternative sources of funding should be harnessed. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Over 500 booked for ferrying extra students in school vehicle in Hyderabad

Twenty-five traffic and six transport department teams are working on the special drive which will continue to a couple of the next days. (Photo: Representational I File)

Monsoon likely to hit Andhra Pradesh, Telangana after June 16

The IMD had earlier predicted that the monsoon would arrive by June 12 but with Cyclone Vayu draining away all the moisture, the monsoon got delayed further resulting in a rise in temperature across the state. (Photo: Representational I File)

No plans to hire Prashant Kishor's political consultancy IPAC: TDP spokesperson

'N Chandrababu Naidu is introspecting the party's defeat in the recent State Assembly and Lok Sabha polls. Meanwhile, there are rumours and propaganda that TDP is going to use the services of Prashant Kishor's IPAC but we haven't taken any such decision. We strongly condemn this propaganda,' Dinakar said. (Photo: ANI)

Govt U-turn: JIndal land deal on hold

Karnataka Industries Minister K.J. George

JSW land deal referred to cabinet sub-committee

BJP leaders K.S. Eshwarappa, B.S. Yeddyurappa and R. Ashok protest in Bengaluru on Friday against the sale of land to the Jindal group at a throwaway price in Ballari
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham