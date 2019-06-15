Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 15 Jun 2019 Seer who performed f ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Seer who performed for Digvijay Singh’s victory wants to take samadhi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published Jun 15, 2019, 1:09 am IST
Updated Jun 15, 2019, 1:09 am IST
The seer had, however, ‘disappeared’ after Singh lost the polls.
Digvijay Singh
 Digvijay Singh

Bhopal: The self-styled godman who had vowed to take ‘samadhi’ if his ‘havan’ (ritual burning of offerings) failed to ensure victory for Congress veteran Digvijay Singh in Bhopal in the just concluded Lok Sabha elections, on Friday announced to execute his promise here on June 16 in the wake of the latter’s defeat, leaving the local administration in a tizzy.

In a letter to Bhopal Collector, the seer who introduced him as “Swami Sri Sri 1008 Bairagyanand Giri Purb (ex) Mahamandaleswar (a title) Niranjan Akhra” said he decided to carry out his vow by taking ‘samadhi’ here at exactly 2.11 hrs on June 16.

 

The seer said he needed to keep his promise as a saint and sought co-operation from the local district administration by identifying the site of his ‘Samadhi’ to honour his religious sentiments.

Bairagyanand had performed ‘mirch yagna’ (ritual burning of chilli) here in the run up the May 12 polls in Bhopal to invoke divine blessings to ensure Mr Singh’s victory. Mr Singh lost the polls to BJP’s Pragya Singh Thakur by a huge margin of over 3.66 lakh votes. The seer had, however, ‘disappeared’ after Singh lost the polls.

A purported audio later came to surface in which he was heard telling a person who reminded him of his vow, that it was not binding on him to fulfill his promise.

...
Tags: digvijay singh, seer, samadhi
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo: ANI)

Centre asks Mamata to step in, ensure stir ends

Dinesh Kumar Bhandia

129th blood donation for Coimbatore man

Agitation by members of Hindu Makkal Katchi and other Hindu organisations at Thanjavur on Friday demanding arrest of Pa. Ranjith. (DC)

Demo against Tamil director Ranjith, 32 held

Doctors from Indian Medical Association (IMA) and Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association stage a dharna in front of the Coimbatore government hospital to protest against the assault of a junior doctor in Kolkata. (DC)

Kovai doctors protest assault on Kolkata doctor



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Have you ever dreamt of becoming ‘pakodawala’ after clearing 'GATE'?

Sagar Shah (Photo: Facebook/@sagar.shah.378)
 

'Premam' fame Anupama Parameswaran dating Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah?

Anupama Parameswaran and Jasprit Bumrah. (Photo: Instagram)
 

This Pakistan-born fan gets match tickets from Dhoni since 2011

After arriving in Manchester, Bashir checked into Pakistan's team hotel where he met most of the squad members including captain Sarfaraz Ahmed. (Photo: PTI)
 

Maharashtra's six districts to be diesel-free, to be replaced with bio-CNG: Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, who is looking after the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways along with Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, said that alternative sources of funding should be harnessed. (Photo: ANI)
 

ICC World Cup 2019: Injured opener Shikhar Dhawan goes to gym; watch video

With a heavily bandaged left hand, Dhawan was seen doing lower body exercises in a short video posted by him on his Twitter page. (Photo:Screengrab)
 

World Blood Donor Day: Save lives, be a donor

Blood groups must be compatible for donation or else can lead to clotting of the blood and other health complications. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

At SCO, PM Modi coins new acronym, ‘Health’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi signs documents at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit, in Bishkek on Friday. (PTI)

Nagarjuna High School points to girl’s ‘mental health’

The mother of Veevika, the Class 10 student, who died after a fall from the terrace of of school building, wails over her body.

Telangana high court pulls up police for not filing FIR

Telangana high court

Warangal police in trouble for ‘affair’ with tribal

However some of them complained to the commissioner that the SI was also harassing them.

Don't have almanac to tell date of cabinet expansion: Uddhav

When asked about the likely date of expansion, sources in CMO said nothing has been scheduled so far. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham