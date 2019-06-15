Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation, Current Affairs

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel intervenes in sedition case

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published Jun 15, 2019, 1:11 am IST
Updated Jun 15, 2019, 1:11 am IST
In a post in his Facebook account recently, made the wild allegations, leading the police in C’garh to slap sedition charges against him.
Bhupesh Baghel
 Bhupesh Baghel

Bhopal: A man in Chhattisgarh had been charged with sedition for accusing the Bhupesh Baghel government of resorting to unscheduled power cuts in the state to benefit the electrical equipment manufacturing companies.

Mangilal Agrawal, a resident of Dongargarh in Rajnandgaon district in Chhattisgarh, in a post in his Facebook account recently, made the wild allegations, leading the police in Chhattisgarh to slap sedition charges against him.

 

He has been arrested and sent to jail.

The issue on Friday sparked outrage forcing Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel to intervene in the matter. He ordered to withdraw the harsh charge slapped against the man, leading the police in Raipur in Chhattisgarh to withdraw the charges and book him under appropriation sections of IT Act.

“I support freedom of speech. At the same time, I am opposed to using social media to spread canards. I am also against booking any one under sedition charges...,” he told media.

 “I have ordered police to withdraw the harsh charge and book him under other appropriate sections of cyber Act”, he told the media.

...
Tags: bhupesh baghel, sedition case
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal


