Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 15 Jun 2019 Buy 2 helmet, then g ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Buy 2 helmet, then get two-wheeler vehicles registration in MP

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jun 15, 2019, 3:55 pm IST
Updated Jun 15, 2019, 3:55 pm IST
The directive released on Thursday, has ordered owners to show the receipt of helmets to the Transport Department.
Transport Commissioner Shailendra Shrivastava said: 'Keeping in mind the safety of two-wheeler drivers and companions, we have issued directions to sellers to provide two helmets to new vehicle buyers in the state including Bhopal'. (Photo: Representational)
 Transport Commissioner Shailendra Shrivastava said: 'Keeping in mind the safety of two-wheeler drivers and companions, we have issued directions to sellers to provide two helmets to new vehicle buyers in the state including Bhopal'. (Photo: Representational)

Bhopal: Taking a step towards road safety, Madhya Pradesh government made it mandatory for two-wheeler buyers to purchase two helmets for getting their vehicle registered, IANS reported.

The directive released on Thursday, has ordered owners to show the receipt of helmets to the Transport Department.

 

Transport Commissioner Shailendra Shrivastava said: "Keeping in mind the safety of two-wheeler drivers and companions, we have issued directions to sellers to provide two helmets to new vehicle buyers in the state including Bhopal. Transport Department officials have also been directed not to register any vehicle without seeing the receipt of purchase of two helmets''.

"The court had issued direction in this regard. Thereafter, the Transport Department had also directed to ensure the implementation of the order on September 5, 2014. Inspite of this, the orders could not be followed," Shrivastava added.

Citing the Motor Vehicle Act 1988, the Transport Commissioner said: "One would only be allowed to wear a helmet made under Bureau of Indian Standards' recommendations following safety concerns."

...
Tags: road safety, helmet, madhya pradesh transport ministry
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Naidu is on the hit list of Naxals, still, the government withdrew his security in order to 'take revenge'. (Photo: ANI)

TDP MLAs, party workers stage half-naked protest after Naidu frisked at airport

Mohan, in an act of rage, brought a knife from his house and attacked neighbour, Subhashini on her face. (Photo: Representational FIle)

Man arrested for attacking neighbour with knife over water dispute in Chennai

'The government of this country needs to draft afresh its policy to deal with naxalism,' Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted. (Photo: File)

Govt needs to draft new policy to deal with Naxalism: Congress

Another detailed report has been sought from the West Bengal government on the ongoing strike by the doctors which has crippled medical services in the state, the official said. (Photo: File)

Centre seeks separate reports from WB govt on political violence, doctors' strike



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: 5 life lessons from Priyanka Chopra you can't miss

Priyanka Chopra. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
 

Lord Balaji devotee donates jewellery worth Rs. 2.25 crores

The two golden hands weigh 6kgs each. (Photo: ANI)
 

Two decades of Operation Vijay; armed forces plan celebrations

According to an official release, the theme for the day is 'Remember, Rejoice and Renew'. (Photo: ANI)
 

Two months later, Notre-Dame holds first mass after fire

The church has also floated the idea of erecting a temporary structure in front of the cathedral to welcome worshippers while the building is repaired. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Hyundai Venue: What’s good and what could’ve been better

The aggressively priced Venue is equipped with various segment-first features, including a dual-clutch automatic transmission, but it still leaves us wanting in some departments.
 

Hashtags for hope? The reason why social media is turning blue for Sudan

This hashtag was picked up by a large number of people and influencers and is gaining momentum. (Photo: Twitter I Ola_Mahdi132)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Govt needs to draft new policy to deal with Naxalism: Congress

'The government of this country needs to draft afresh its policy to deal with naxalism,' Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted. (Photo: File)

Centre seeks separate reports from WB govt on political violence, doctors' strike

Another detailed report has been sought from the West Bengal government on the ongoing strike by the doctors which has crippled medical services in the state, the official said. (Photo: File)

Karnataka: Doctor commits suicide due to seniors' harassment

Mr Chander said Onkar was studying MD (doctor of medicine) in paediatrics and killed himself allegedly due to harassment he faced from the department head. (Photo: File I Representational)

Delhi court to hear Monty Chadha's second bail plea on June 17

Monty Chadha, vice-chairman of the Wave group and director of Uppal-Chadha Hi-tech Developers Private Limited was arrested by the Economic Offences Wing while he was flying from India to Phuket via Singapore. (ANI)

IAF in constant touch with families of 13 air warriors of AN-32 aircraft

Meanwhile,mourners gathered at the house of Lieutenant Mohit Garg, who was the pilot of AN-32 aircraft. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham