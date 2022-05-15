Nation Current Affairs 15 May 2022 Three exam centres c ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Three exam centres cancelled amid mass copying charges

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 15, 2022, 1:33 am IST
Updated May 15, 2022, 1:33 am IST
SK University VC during surprise visits to examination centres noticed irregularities in ASK degree college and Vignan degree college
Three colleges, two affiliated to Sri Krishnadevaraya University and one from Yogi Vemana University, have been found guilty of encouraging mass copying. (PTI file Photo)
ANANTAPUR: Three colleges, two affiliated to Sri Krishnadevaraya University and one from Yogi Vemana University, have been found guilty of encouraging mass copying in the ongoing degree semester examinations. Overall, 21 students were debarred on Saturday.

SK University vice-chancellor during surprise visits to examination centres noticed irregularities in ASK degree college at Gorantla in Satya Sai district and Vignan degree college at Obula Devara Cheruvu. The VC cancelled the two examination centres for the remaining semester exams.

 

Meanwhile, Yogi Vemana University vice-chancellor Prof. M. Surya Kumari changed an examination centre at Rayachoti where relatives of a student attacked the centre on Friday. The female student was reportedly sent out after she was found copying. The VC ordered cancellation of the examination centre at HM Degree College and shifted it to the Government degree college.

...
Tags: sri krishnadevaraya university, yogi vemana university, mass copying
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


