Three exam centres cancelled amid mass copying charges

ANANTAPUR: Three colleges, two affiliated to Sri Krishnadevaraya University and one from Yogi Vemana University, have been found guilty of encouraging mass copying in the ongoing degree semester examinations. Overall, 21 students were debarred on Saturday.

SK University vice-chancellor during surprise visits to examination centres noticed irregularities in ASK degree college at Gorantla in Satya Sai district and Vignan degree college at Obula Devara Cheruvu. The VC cancelled the two examination centres for the remaining semester exams.

Meanwhile, Yogi Vemana University vice-chancellor Prof. M. Surya Kumari changed an examination centre at Rayachoti where relatives of a student attacked the centre on Friday. The female student was reportedly sent out after she was found copying. The VC ordered cancellation of the examination centre at HM Degree College and shifted it to the Government degree college.