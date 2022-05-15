Nation Current Affairs 15 May 2022 Survey underway at G ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Survey underway at Gyanvapi Masjid complex for second day

PTI
Published May 15, 2022, 10:37 am IST
Updated May 15, 2022, 10:37 am IST
The survey was stalled last week amid objections by the mosque committee
Plaintiffs, defendents, advocates and security personnel leave after a videographic survey at Gyanvapi Masjid complex, in Varanasi, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (PTI Photo)
 Plaintiffs, defendents, advocates and security personnel leave after a videographic survey at Gyanvapi Masjid complex, in Varanasi, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Varanasi: The videography survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid complex here is being carried out for the second consecutive on Sunday amid tight security, officials said.

The survey was stalled last week amid objections by the mosque committee, which claimed that the advocate commissioner appointed by the court for the survey did not have the mandate to film inside the premises.

 

The mosque is located close to the iconic Kashi Vishwanath temple and the local court is hearing a plea by a group of women seeking permission for daily prayers before the idols on its outer walls.

"Survey at the Gyanvapi Masjid complex has begun," Police Commissioner of Varanasi, A Satish Ganesh, told PTI on Sunday.

District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma said, "Survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid complex has started (on Sunday).

"Yesterday, things went on in a peaceful manner, and there was no objection from anyone," officials said said.

 

Sharma had said on Saturday that almost 50 per cent of the survey work has been done, and the survey was conducted from 8 am to 12 noon.

"Survey of more than 50 per cent of the place has been done. The survey work is confidential, and is done under the monitoring of the court. So, information regarding the places where the survey was done and what was found cannot be shared now," he had said.

In his order on Thursday last, District Civil Court (Senior Division) judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar had turned down a plea by the mosque committee to replace Ajay Kumar Mishra, who was appointed advocate commissioner by the court to survey the Gyanvapi-Gauri Shringar complex.

 

The judge also appointed two more advocates to help the commissioner with the survey and said it should be completed by Tuesday.

The district court had said that locks should be broken if the keys are not available to access certain areas of the complex for the survey. It also asked district authorities to register FIRs if the survey was not allowed.

The Supreme Court had on Friday last refused to grant an interim order of status quo on the survey. The top court, however, agreed to consider listing the plea of a Muslim party against the survey.

 

Advocate Madan Mohan Yadav, who is appearing for the Hindu side, had said the three court-appointed advocate commissioners, five lawyers each from the two sides and an assistant besides a videography team will carry out the survey.

All parties, their advocates, court commissioners and videographers were present during the survey, Sharma had said.

...
Tags: gyanvapi mosque, survey at gyanvapi mosque, gyanvapi masjid complex
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh


Latest From Nation

Manik Saha takes oath as chief minister of Tripura (ANI)

Manik Saha sworn in as Tripura chief minister

Journalists, security personnel and civil defence officials at the site, as NDRF personnel carry out rescue and relief work after a massive fire at an office building near the Mundka Metro Station, in West Delhi. (PTI/Atul Yadav)

Mundka fire: Absconding building owner arrested

Rajasthan minister Mahesh Joshi. (ANI)

Delhi Police in Jaipur to arrest Rajasthan Minister's son in rape case

Mumbai airport (PTI fle image)

84 workers at 42 airports found drunk on duty between Jan 2021-Mar 2022: DGCA



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Mundka fire tragedy: 8 dead indentified, many charred beyond recognition

Family members show photos of their missing children in the Mundka fire, at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in New Delhi, Saturday, May 14, 2022. Twenty-seven people have died so far in the Mundka fire. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

Videography survey resumes at Gyanvapi mosque

Security personnel stand guard as officials move towards Gyanvapi Masjid complex, to resume a videographic survey, in Varanasi, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (PTI Photo)

State of economy cause of 'extreme concern': Chidambaram

Congress senior leader P Chidambaram along with Supriya Shrinate and Prof Gourav Vallabh addresses the media at Taj Aravali Resort in Udaipur, Rajasthan on Saturday (D. Kamraj/DC)

MHA writes to States, UTs to observe anti-terrorism day on May 21

With the header of

Sanjay Raut bats for 'one country, one language', says Hindi is spoken across India

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->