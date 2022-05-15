 LIVE !  :  The Indian men's badminton team, which is taking on defending champions Indonesia in the Thomas Cup final. (AP) Thomas Cup final live updates: India go up 2-0
 
Nation, Current Affairs

IMD issues warning of heavy rain in Kerala for next five days

ANI
Published May 15, 2022, 1:19 pm IST
Updated May 15, 2022, 1:19 pm IST
In the wake of rain prediction state has made necessary arrangements in all districts
Orange alert has been issued by IMD in six districts of Kerala on May 15. (Photo by arrangement)
 Orange alert has been issued by IMD in six districts of Kerala on May 15. (Photo by arrangement)

Thiruvananthapuram: The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of heavy rain in Kerala for the next five days due to strong westerly winds in the Arabian Sea.

Orange alert has been issued by IMD in six districts of Kerala on May 15.

 

In the wake of rain prediction state has made necessary arrangements in all districts. The Chief Secretary has called the meeting of all concerned departments yesterday evening and directed district collectors to intensify the preparations.

A 24 hour control room has been started for places prone to flooding. It is also directed to start camps if necessary to shift people living in areas prone to landslides and flooding and to ensure basic facilities including food and water.
The arrangements to pump water from water logging areas have also been made.

 

The Disaster management department has asked people to avoid travelling to hilly areas and tourists to stay wherever they are and avoid travelling.

The Central Meteorological Department has forecasted that the monsoon will reach the southern Andaman Sea, Nicobar Islands and the southeastern Bay of Bengal today.

Tags: kerala heavy rains, heavy rains alert, imd alert
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


