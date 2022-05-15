Amit Shah inaugurates cyber forensic lab

Hyderabad: Stating that cybercrime is one of the biggest challenges to the law enforcement agencies in the globe, Union home minister Amit Shah said the Centre, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was setting up a modern cyber lab ecosystem across the nation to combat it.

He inaugurated the National Cyber Forensic Laboratory (Evidential Purposes) in Hyderabad on Saturday and interacted with the employees and experts.

The Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), Hyderabad, established the first Cyber Forensic Laboratory in 2000 which now acts as the mother laboratory of similar institutions. The FCSL was declared a centre of excellence for cyber forensics by the home ministry in 2016 and is the first Central laboratory notified as ‘examiner of electronic evidence’ under Section 79A of IT Act.

Amit Shah felt that the national cyber forensic laboratory would help increase the conviction rate for cybercrimes. The ministry of home affairs sanctioned Rs 35.51 crore to implement the components of the NCFL (E) project for five years. It is aimed at building up a high-end forensic smart server with a provision of scalability which would act as a centralised repository of cybercrime case data for indexing, storage and high processing, to set up servers at sister locations.

The NCFL (E) is expected to facilitate the investigation, analysis and reporting of cybercrime incidents with special focus on POCSO cases. It also aims to develop a NCFL ecosystem by including the other CFSLs and state FSLs by improving the capabilities and infrastructure.