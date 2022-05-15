Nation Current Affairs 15 May 2022 Amit Shah inaugurate ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Amit Shah inaugurates cyber forensic lab

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MOULI MAREEDU
Published May 15, 2022, 1:19 am IST
Updated May 15, 2022, 7:13 am IST
Amit Shah felt that the national cyber forensic laboratory would help increase the conviction rate for cybercrimes
Amit Shah inaugurated the National Cyber Forensic Laboratory (Evidential Purposes) in Hyderabad on Saturday. (DC)
 Amit Shah inaugurated the National Cyber Forensic Laboratory (Evidential Purposes) in Hyderabad on Saturday. (DC)

Hyderabad: Stating that cybercrime is one of the biggest challenges to the law enforcement agencies in the globe, Union home minister Amit Shah said the Centre, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was setting up a modern cyber lab ecosystem across the nation to combat it.

He inaugurated the National Cyber Forensic Laboratory (Evidential Purposes) in Hyderabad on Saturday and interacted with the employees and experts.

 

The Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), Hyderabad, established the first Cyber Forensic Laboratory in 2000 which now acts as the mother laboratory of similar institutions. The FCSL was declared a centre of excellence for cyber forensics by the home ministry in 2016 and is the first Central laboratory notified as ‘examiner of electronic evidence’ under Section 79A of IT Act.

Amit Shah felt that the national cyber forensic laboratory would help increase the conviction rate for cybercrimes. The ministry of home affairs sanctioned Rs 35.51 crore to implement the components of the NCFL (E) project for five years. It is aimed at building up a high-end forensic smart server with a provision of scalability which would act as a centralised repository of cybercrime case data for indexing, storage and high processing, to set up servers at sister locations.

 

The NCFL (E) is expected to facilitate the investigation, analysis and reporting of cybercrime incidents with special focus on POCSO cases. It also aims to develop a NCFL ecosystem by including the other CFSLs and state FSLs by improving the capabilities and infrastructure.

...
Tags: amit shah, national cyber forensic laboratory
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 15 May 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (DC)

BJP government in TS will cut tax on fuel, promises Sanjay

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi with party leader K.C. Venugopal and others during a meeting on day 2 of the party's 'Nav Sankalp Shivir', in Udaipur. (PTI Photo)

TS Cong leaders show unity at Chintan Shivir

Telangana State Congress president A. Revanth Reddy. (DC file photo)

Why no CBI, ED probe against misdeeds of TRS: Revanth

Central Bureau of Investigation has booked seven suspected punters in connection with two separate cases related to alleged fixing of 2019 Indian Premier League matches. DC file image

7 held for IPL match-fixing, 2 from city; CBI probes Pak link



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

CM Kejriwal visits Mundka blaze site, orders magisterial enquiry

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at Mundka fire incident site (ANI)

Videography survey resumes at Gyanvapi mosque

Security personnel stand guard as officials move towards Gyanvapi Masjid complex, to resume a videographic survey, in Varanasi, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (PTI Photo)

State of economy cause of 'extreme concern': Chidambaram

Congress senior leader P Chidambaram along with Supriya Shrinate and Prof Gourav Vallabh addresses the media at Taj Aravali Resort in Udaipur, Rajasthan on Saturday (D. Kamraj/DC)

MHA writes to States, UTs to observe anti-terrorism day on May 21

With the header of

Sanjay Raut bats for 'one country, one language', says Hindi is spoken across India

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->