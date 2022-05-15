Nation Current Affairs 15 May 2022 84 workers at 42 air ...
Nation, Current Affairs

84 workers at 42 airports found drunk on duty between Jan 2021-Mar 2022: DGCA

PTI
Published May 15, 2022, 11:37 am IST
Updated May 15, 2022, 11:37 am IST
The airport where the highest number of workers (nine) failed the alcohol tests between January 2021 and March 2022 was the Mumbai airport
Mumbai airport (PTI fle image)
 Mumbai airport (PTI fle image)

New Delhi: A total of 84 people working at 42 Indian airports were found drunk on duty between January 2021 and March 2022, as per the data of the aviation regulator DGCA.

Fifty four (64 per cent) of t he 84 workers who failed the mandatory alcohol tests were drivers, stated the Directorate General of Civil Aviation's data, which has been accessed by PTI.

 

While many of the workers who failed the alcohol tests were employed by airport operators, a significant section of them were employed by other companies -- catering companies, ground handling companies, aircraft maintenance companies, etc -- which work at the airport.

56 workers at 35 Airports Authority of India (AAI)-run airports, 17 workers at four Adani Group-run airports, nine workers at two GMR group-run airports and two workers at Fairfax India-run Bengaluru airport failed the alcohol tests between January 2021 and March 2022, as per the DGCA data.

 

However, Bengaluru airport's operator BIAL clarified that the two workers who failed the alcohol tests were not its employees.

"Bengaluru airport (BIAL) has not had any instances of its employees failing the breath analyser test in 2021, and so far this year," it said.

When asked about the aforementioned DGCA data of 56 workers failing the alcohol tests, the Centre-run AAI shared with PTI its own data stating that only 18 workers at 14 AAI-run airports failed the alcohol tests between January 2021 and March 2022.

"Out of 18 workers who failed the BA (breathalyzer) test, three were from the AAI and remaining 15 were from AAI contracting agencies," the AAI added.

 

On the question of what action was taken against the workers who were found drunk, the AAI said, "Appropriate action as per the prevailing guidelines has been initiated."

The Adani Group and the GMR group did not respond to PTI's queries regarding this matter.

The airport where the highest number of workers (nine workers) failed the alcohol tests between January 2021 and March 2022 was the Mumbai airport, which has been under control of the Adani Group since July last year. Before July 2021, the Mumbai airport was under the control of the GVK Group.

 

The GMR group-run Delhi airport was at number two with eight workers failing the alcohol tests in the aforementioned 15-month-period.

Aviation regulator DGCA had in September 2019 issued rules for BA test for all airport workers. As per the rules, the airport operator concerned (such as AAI, DIAL, MIAL, BIAL, etc) has to regularly conduct these random alcohol tests on not just its own employees, but staff of other companies who work at the airport.

As per the rules, at least 10 per cent of the personnel of each such company working at the airport must be randomly subjected to BA test on a daily basis.

 

If any personnel is tested positive for alcohol for the first time, or refuses to undergo the test, or attempts to evade it by leaving the airport premises, then he or she must be kept "off duty and their license/approval shall be suspended for a period of three months", the rules noted.

The rules stated that "in case of second violation of the provisions, the license/approval issued by DGCA of the concerned personnel shall be suspended for a period of one year".

While 54 of the 84 workers who failed the mandatory alcohol test between January 2021 and March 2022 were drivers, people from other professions such as aerobridge operator, loaders, wireman, ramp supervisor, ground support service team and aircraft rescue and firefighting services team failed the alcohol tests too, as per the DGCA data.

 

The AAI-run airports where 56 workers failed alcohol tests in the aforementioned 15-month-period were in 35 cities including Agartala, Amritsar, Aurangabad, Udaipur, Trichy, Tirupati, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Huble, Gaya, Coimbatore, Calicut, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata and Chennai, as per the DGCA data.

The AAI told PTI, "There is a zero tolerance in the AAI for the workers who come for duty under the influence of alcohol. AAI HODs (head of departments) at respective airports sensitise their employees and the workers engaged by the contracting agencies regarding non-consumption of alcohol/alcoholic drinks while on duty and apprises them of the penalties mentioned in the DGCA CAR (regulation)."

 

"Further, action is also initiated against the AAI employees, who fail the BA test repeatedly as per Airports Authority of India Employees (Conduct, discipline and appeal) Regulations, 2003," the AAI added.

The airports in Guwahati, Jaipur and Lucknow are run by the Adani group. Eight workers at these three airports failed the alcohol tests between January 2021 and March 2022, as per the DGCA data.

One worker at Hyderabad airport, which is run by the GMR group, failed the alcohol tests in the aforementioned 15-month-period, it stated.

 

According to the DGCA, the aviation personnel under the ambit of the September 2019 rules include aircraft maintenance engineers, other technically trained person authorised to carry out maintenance of aircraft, vehicle drivers who drive fuelling and catering vehicles, equipment operators, aerobridge operators, marshallers, personnel manning apron control, ground handling services personnel as well as ATC personnel.

The pre-flight alcohol tests on pilots and cabin crew members are conducted by the airlines concerned, stated another set of DGCA rules. 

 

...
Tags: airport authority of india (aai), mumbai airport
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Manik Saha takes oath as chief minister of Tripura (ANI)

Manik Saha sworn in as Tripura chief minister

Journalists, security personnel and civil defence officials at the site, as NDRF personnel carry out rescue and relief work after a massive fire at an office building near the Mundka Metro Station, in West Delhi. (PTI/Atul Yadav)

Mundka fire: Absconding building owner arrested

Rajasthan minister Mahesh Joshi. (ANI)

Delhi Police in Jaipur to arrest Rajasthan Minister's son in rape case

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has banned the sale and slaughter of meat in Bengaluru. (Representational image: ANI)

Buddha Purnima: Sale and slaughter of meat banned in Bengaluru



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Survey underway at Gyanvapi Masjid complex for second day

Plaintiffs, defendents, advocates and security personnel leave after a videographic survey at Gyanvapi Masjid complex, in Varanasi, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Mundka fire tragedy: 8 dead indentified, many charred beyond recognition

Family members show photos of their missing children in the Mundka fire, at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in New Delhi, Saturday, May 14, 2022. Twenty-seven people have died so far in the Mundka fire. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

Videography survey resumes at Gyanvapi mosque

Security personnel stand guard as officials move towards Gyanvapi Masjid complex, to resume a videographic survey, in Varanasi, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (PTI Photo)

State of economy cause of 'extreme concern': Chidambaram

Congress senior leader P Chidambaram along with Supriya Shrinate and Prof Gourav Vallabh addresses the media at Taj Aravali Resort in Udaipur, Rajasthan on Saturday (D. Kamraj/DC)

MHA writes to States, UTs to observe anti-terrorism day on May 21

With the header of
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->