Nation Current Affairs 15 May 2021 Over 2,000 bodies fo ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Over 2,000 bodies found in Ganga river

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 15, 2021, 8:03 am IST
Updated May 15, 2021, 9:02 am IST
Health ministry is in close touch with UP, Bihar govt to ensure immediate check to stop the spread
The Union home ministry is in close touch with Uttar Pradesh and Bihar governments to ensure that dumping of bodies in the Ganga is checked immediately as this could lead to further spread of the Corona pandemic in the two states. — Representational image/AFP
 The Union home ministry is in close touch with Uttar Pradesh and Bihar governments to ensure that dumping of bodies in the Ganga is checked immediately as this could lead to further spread of the Corona pandemic in the two states. — Representational image/AFP

New Delhi: The Union home ministry has revealed that nearly 2,000 bodies have been retrieved from the Ganga by various district administrations in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in the last one week or so. Officials say that these bodies are most likely of Corona patients who died in remote villages along the Ganga. Since most of the villagers are extremely poor and not able to finance the last rites of their family members, they have been dumping the bodies in the river. Both UP and Bihar share a long river bank of the Ganga of more than 1,400 km.

The Union home ministry is in close touch with Uttar Pradesh and Bihar governments to ensure that dumping of bodies in the Ganga is checked immediately as this could lead to further spread of the Corona pandemic in the two states.

 

Ministry sources said the trend of dumping bodies was being noticed largely in four districts of Kanpur, Ghazipur, Unnao and Balia from where bodies were also going further downstream to Bihar. Both states have been asked to take immediate corrective steps.

After the discovery of the dead bodies floating in the Ganga, almost all bodies were disposed of with proper religious rituals. Local police have been directed to start intensified patrolling along the river and spread awareness among the villagers not to dispose of bodies in the river as this could lead to fresh health issues.

 

Earlier, Bihar had also raised this issue saying that most dead bodies floating in the Ganga were coming downstream from UP and were getting piled up near Balia.

Both states have mobilised massive resources as the home ministry has cautioned them that dumping of Corona victims in the Ganga can lead to massive contamination of river water which in turn will lead to greater health issues in the coming days.

There is considerable concern among Central agencies over the spread of the Corona virus in rural areas, particularly in the populous states of UP and Bihar.

 

...
Tags: 2, 000 bodies in ganga river, bodies of corona patients in ganga, poor not afford funerals leave bodies in ganga, covid bodies in ganga can spread corona, patrolling along the river in uttar pradesh bihar, patrolling along ganga river in uttar pradesh bihar
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Horoscope 15 May 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

PM Modi was speaking at the release of the eighth installment of financial benefits under the PM-Kisan scheme via video conferencing. (Photo: PTI)

COVID-19 spreading to rural India: PM Modi

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed concern over the grenade blast and asked DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta to deal with the incident sternly and nab the miscreants at the earliest. — PTI

Grenade blast in Assam kills two

Mr Dhankhar thanked the Assam government for

Dhankar slams Mamata's silence on poll violence

Only 11 ambulances carrying patients with serious conditions were allowed to cross the borders on humanitarian grounds, said the health department of Telangana. — Representational image/PTI

Cross-border patients face harrowing time



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Door-to-door vaccination would have saved many lives: Bombay HC

Justice Kulkarni said, “If we were to have door-door vaccination sometime back, so many of our prominent citizens across fields, who were not in good health, we could have saved them.” — PTI

Using term 'Indian variant' for B.1.617 strain has no basis: Health ministry

The ministry dismissed as

Covid-19 vaccination: BJP hits back at Congress, AAP

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said 1.07 crore vaccine doses sent abroad were India’s aid to different countries and noted that of those, 78.5 lakh were dispatched to seven neighbouring countries. — DC file photo

India’s daily COVID-19 deaths rise by record 4,205

Relatives mourn as they arrive for the cremation of their loved one who died due to the Covid-19 coronavirus, at a crematorium in New Delhi on May 11, 2021. (AFP)

No bail for Navlakha, house arrest is an option: Supreme Court

Mr Navlakha and the other activists are accused of allegedly making inflammatory speeches and issuing provocative statements at the Elgar Parishad meeting in Pune on December 31, 2017 that led to violence at Bhima Koregaon the next day. — AP
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham