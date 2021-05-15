Nation Current Affairs 15 May 2021 Monsoon to make earl ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Monsoon to make early arrival over Kerala: IMD

PTI
Published May 15, 2021, 12:50 am IST
Updated May 15, 2021, 12:50 am IST
The southwest monsoon is likely to arrive over Kerala on May 31
In the Indian monsoon region, initial rains are experienced over south Andaman Sea and the monsoon winds then advance north-westwards across the Bay of Bengal. (Representational Photo: PTI)
 In the Indian monsoon region, initial rains are experienced over south Andaman Sea and the monsoon winds then advance north-westwards across the Bay of Bengal. (Representational Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The southwest monsoon is likely to arrive over Kerala on May 31, a day earlier than its normal onset date, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.

The normal onset date of monsoon over Kerala is June 1.

 

“This year, the onset of the southwest monsoon over Kerala is likely to be on May 31st with a model error of plus or minus 4 days,” the IMD said.

In the Indian monsoon region, initial rains are experienced over south Andaman Sea and the monsoon winds then advance north-westwards across the Bay of Bengal.

According to the new normal dates of monsoon onset or progress, the southwest monsoon advances over the Andaman Sea around May 22.

As a cyclone is expected to form over the Arabian Sea, the cross-equatorial south westerlies have temporarily strengthened over the Arabian Sea.

 

The cross-equatorial flow is very likely to strengthen and deepen over the Bay of Bengal from May 20 and a sustained rainfall activity is likely over the south Bay of Bengal and Andaman Nicobar Islands from May 21.

Hence, the monsoon advance over Andaman and Nicobar Islands is very likely around May 21.

In the last five years, monsoon arrived early in 2017 (May 30) and 2018 (May 29). In 2016 and 2019, monsoon made an arrival over Kerala on June 8, seven days after its normal onset date.

The southwest monsoon, which brings nearly 75 per cent of rainfall to the country, is expected to be normal this year, the IMD said in the first Long Range Forecast for the southwest monsoon 2021 last month.

 

The Long Period Average (LPA) will be 98 per cent with an error margin of plus and minus 5 per cent.

Rainfall in Odisha, Jharkhand, eastern Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya is likely to be below normal, but normal or above normal in the rest of the country, he said while releasing the first Long Range Forecast for the four-month rainfall period from June to September.

The LPA, the average of the season's rainfall across the country from 1961-2010, is 88 centimetres.

...
Tags: southwest monsoon over kerala on may 31, kerala rains, southwest monsoon, india meteorological department (imd), south andaman sea
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


Latest From Nation

Only 11 ambulances carrying patients with serious conditions were allowed to cross the borders on humanitarian grounds, said the health department of Telangana. — Representational image/PTI

Cross-border patients face harrowing time

The weather condition has intensified into a deep depression. It is very likely to further intensify into cyclonic storm Tauktae by Saturday morning. (Image: Twitter @Indiametdept)

Cyclone Tauktae to intensify into very severe storm: IMD

While 1,447 new cases were registered on Thursday, 1,130 recovered from the disease and were discharged from hospitals. — PTI

More discharges boost morale of medical staff

Tamil Nadu government has informed AP that it will be unable to supply it medical oxygen for the next 5–6 days because of trouble at its Chennai oxygen plant. — PTI

Andhra Pradesh to survey door-to-door for fever from today



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Door-to-door vaccination would have saved many lives: Bombay HC

Justice Kulkarni said, “If we were to have door-door vaccination sometime back, so many of our prominent citizens across fields, who were not in good health, we could have saved them.” — PTI

Using term 'Indian variant' for B.1.617 strain has no basis: Health ministry

The ministry dismissed as

Covid-19 vaccination: BJP hits back at Congress, AAP

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said 1.07 crore vaccine doses sent abroad were India’s aid to different countries and noted that of those, 78.5 lakh were dispatched to seven neighbouring countries. — DC file photo

India’s daily COVID-19 deaths rise by record 4,205

Relatives mourn as they arrive for the cremation of their loved one who died due to the Covid-19 coronavirus, at a crematorium in New Delhi on May 11, 2021. (AFP)

No bail for Navlakha, house arrest is an option: Supreme Court

Mr Navlakha and the other activists are accused of allegedly making inflammatory speeches and issuing provocative statements at the Elgar Parishad meeting in Pune on December 31, 2017 that led to violence at Bhima Koregaon the next day. — AP
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham