Door-to-door fever survey confusing, scaring villagers in AP

WARANGAL: The door-to-door fever survey taken up by state government to reduce testing for Coronavirus has left rural people confused and scared. Health employees have started visiting all houses in a location and giving health kits to anyone who reports being feverish or has symptoms like body pains, cold, cough. Those ill are also being asked to isolate themselves.

Families are being instructed that if the person with symptoms does not recuperate within four to five days, he or she must be given the steroid tablets. All this is happening without testing the person. As a result, people are confused whether their family member is Covid positive or negative.

Apart from not testing the person for Coronavirus, surveyors are also not carrying thermal scanners or oximeters to check the patient. Only details of symptoms are being noted down.

People are complaining that with all staff being busy with health survey, there is no one at primary health centres (PHCs) to conduct RAT tests. Even if tests are being done, they are only limited in number.

“There is no point in conducting this fever survey. Coronavirus can be determined only through tests. Even if we have a normal fever, they are giving us fever kits. This is only scaring people. I had mild symptoms and was given a health kit. When I went to the PHC to take the test to be on the safe side, they are not conducting the test. I am unable to move freely with my family members now,” complained P. Raj Kumar of Geesugonda.