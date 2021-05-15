Nation Current Affairs 15 May 2021 COVID-19 spreading t ...
Nation, Current Affairs

COVID-19 spreading to rural India: PM Modi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 15, 2021, 8:30 am IST
Updated May 15, 2021, 8:30 am IST
The Centre, he said, was working on a war footing to check the second wave of infections
PM Modi was speaking at the release of the eighth installment of financial benefits under the PM-Kisan scheme via video conferencing. (Photo: PTI)
 PM Modi was speaking at the release of the eighth installment of financial benefits under the PM-Kisan scheme via video conferencing. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday warned that the Covid-19 pandemic was rapidly spreading in rural areas, as he urged all citizens to take precautions, wear masks and keep social distancing in order to check the spread of the disease that has claimed over 2.6 lakh lives.

The Centre, he said, was working on a “war footing” to check the second wave of infections and was setting up new hospitals and oxygen generating plants while augmenting supplies of medicines and vaccines.

 

“I want to warn you about corona. This pandemic is spreading fast in rural villages. Every government is making efforts to stop this. But awareness of this among rural people and the cooperation of panchayats is equally important,” the Prime Minister said, saying the country was facing an “invisible enemy”.

Speaking at the release of the eighth installment of financial benefits under the PM-Kisan scheme via video conferencing, Mr Modi added: “You have never disappointed the nation. We hope this time too, to protect yourself and your family from Covid, all necessary precautions are taken. Wearing masks properly and regularly is important.”

 

Facing the world’s worst health crisis, India has reported over three lakh daily infections for 22 consecutive days. The health ministry said India logged 3,43,144 new infections in the last 24 hours, taking the case tally to 2,40,46,809. The tally of total cases crossed 2.4 crores on Friday. With 4,000 more deaths, the toll stands at 2,62,317 since the pandemic first struck India over a year ago. While 2,00,79,599 people have recovered from the virus across India, the number of active cases is 37,04,893. The bulk of new infections is said to be coming from rural areas.

 

On Friday, Mumbai reported 1,657 new cases, and over 2,572 recoveries and 62 deaths in the last 24 hours. Seeing a dip in the number of positive cases, Delhi on Friday reported 8,506 new cases, the lowest since April 10, with the positivity rate falling to 12.40 percent; and 289 more deaths. The Kerala government on Friday extended the strict statewide lockdown to fight the pandemic till May 23.

Andhra Pradesh reported 22,018 new Covid-19 cases, taking the cumulative caseload to 13,88,803. With 15,747 new Covid cases, Uttar Pradesh recorded 312 deaths in the last 24 hours. Kerala reported over 34,000 new cases on Friday, and Odisha 12,390 new cases and 22 more deaths Friday. Karnataka reported 41,779 new cases, 35,879 recoveries and 373 deaths in the last 24 hours. Rajasthan had 14,289 fresh Covid cases and 155 deaths on Friday, taking the infection tally to 8,35,814, with the death toll in the state at 6,472, officials said.

 

The health ministry said Friday it would supply a total of 191.99 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin -- to the states and Union territories free of cost from May 16 to May 31. These include 162.5 lakh Covidshield doses and 29.49 lakh Covaxin doses.

...
Tags: modi on covid-19 crisis, covid-19 pandemic, pm-kisan scheme, health ministry, covid-19 precautions, eighth installment of financial benefits, covid cases in india, covid deaths in india
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Horoscope 15 May 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed concern over the grenade blast and asked DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta to deal with the incident sternly and nab the miscreants at the earliest. — PTI

Grenade blast in Assam kills two

Mr Dhankhar thanked the Assam government for

Dhankar slams Mamata's silence on poll violence

The Union home ministry is in close touch with Uttar Pradesh and Bihar governments to ensure that dumping of bodies in the Ganga is checked immediately as this could lead to further spread of the Corona pandemic in the two states. — Representational image/AFP

Over 2,000 bodies found in Ganga river

Only 11 ambulances carrying patients with serious conditions were allowed to cross the borders on humanitarian grounds, said the health department of Telangana. — Representational image/PTI

Cross-border patients face harrowing time



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Door-to-door vaccination would have saved many lives: Bombay HC

Justice Kulkarni said, “If we were to have door-door vaccination sometime back, so many of our prominent citizens across fields, who were not in good health, we could have saved them.” — PTI

Using term 'Indian variant' for B.1.617 strain has no basis: Health ministry

The ministry dismissed as

Covid-19 vaccination: BJP hits back at Congress, AAP

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said 1.07 crore vaccine doses sent abroad were India’s aid to different countries and noted that of those, 78.5 lakh were dispatched to seven neighbouring countries. — DC file photo

India’s daily COVID-19 deaths rise by record 4,205

Relatives mourn as they arrive for the cremation of their loved one who died due to the Covid-19 coronavirus, at a crematorium in New Delhi on May 11, 2021. (AFP)

No bail for Navlakha, house arrest is an option: Supreme Court

Mr Navlakha and the other activists are accused of allegedly making inflammatory speeches and issuing provocative statements at the Elgar Parishad meeting in Pune on December 31, 2017 that led to violence at Bhima Koregaon the next day. — AP
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham