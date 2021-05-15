Nation Current Affairs 15 May 2021 Andhra Pradesh to su ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Andhra Pradesh to survey door-to-door for fever from today

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 15, 2021, 12:51 am IST
Updated May 15, 2021, 10:17 am IST
The state has itself purchased Covaxin doses for administering second dose to people without waiting for supply of vaccine from the centre
Tamil Nadu government has informed AP that it will be unable to supply it medical oxygen for the next 5–6 days because of trouble at its Chennai oxygen plant. — PTI
VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh government will take up a door-to-door survey for fever from Saturday as part of its efforts to check spread of Coronavirus in the state.

Principal secretary (Health) told media persons on Friday that medical officials, ANMs and Asha workers of all districts will take up door-to-door surveys for identifying people suffering with fever. Those found feverish will be given Corona medicine kits and informed how they can treat themselves at home. The health official said the move is aimed at controlling the spread of virus in addition to bringing down pressure on hospitals from patients who would otherwise throng hospitals though they are not in a serious condition.

 

He underlined that health personnel are administering the second dose of vaccination all over the state. There is no rush of people at Covid vaccination centres. He pointed out that the state government has by itself purchased Covaxin doses for administering the second dose to people without waiting for supply of vaccine from the centre.

The principal secretary asserted that the number of patients discharged from hospitals after treatment of Coronavirus is going up. This has brought down the pressure on hospitals. In the last 24 hours, 4,306 patients have been discharged from the state, while 5,523 patients are currently undergoing treatment in various hospitals. He disclosed that gap between admissions and discharges at hospitals is coming down. He hoped more number of patients are going to be discharged from hospitals in the state during the next two to three days.

 

The official said that Andhra Pradesh has received 590 metric tonnes of medical oxygen in the last 24 hours. Tamil Nadu government has informed AP that it will be unable to supply it medical oxygen for the next 5–6 days because of trouble at its Chennai oxygen plant. Following this, state officials have spoken to the centre, Kerala and Karnataka and made alternative arrangements, he added.

Tags: covid-19 andhra pradesh, door-to-door survey for fever andhra pradesh, door-to-door survey to check corona andhra pradesh, covid discharges more than admissions at hospitals, medical oxygen andhra pradesh, tamil nadu problem at chennai oxygen plant, no supply of oxygen from chennai plant, alternative arrangement for medical oxygen andhra pradesh
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


