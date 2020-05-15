52nd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

82,000

772

Recovered

27,969

281

Deaths

2,649

13

Maharashtra2752460591019 Tamil Nadu9674224066 Gujarat95923753586 Delhi84703045115 Rajasthan45342580125 Madhya Pradesh44262171237 Uttar Pradesh3758196586 West Bengal22907022077 Andhra Pradesh2205119248 Punjab192420032 Telangana136793934 Karnataka98145535 Jammu and Kashmir97146610 Bihar9664007 Haryana80741811 Odisha6111583 Kerala5354904 Chandigarh191303 Jharkhand187873 Tripura155160 Assam87402 Uttarakhand75501 Himachal Pradesh68353 Chhatisgarh59550 Meghalaya13111 Puducherry1390 Goa770 Manipur220 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
Nation Current Affairs 15 May 2020 World Bank okays $1 ...
Nation, Current Affairs

World Bank okays $1 billion for India's fight against coronavirus

PTI
Published May 15, 2020, 12:05 pm IST
Updated May 15, 2020, 12:14 pm IST
This takes the total commitment from the World Bank towards emergency COVID-19 response in India to $2 billion.
The World Bank. (AFP)
 The World Bank. (AFP)

New Delhi:  The World Bank on Friday approved $1 billion 'Accelerating India's COVID-19 Social Protection Response Program' to support the country's efforts for providing social assistance to the poor and vulnerable households, severely impacted by the pandemic.

This takes the total commitment from the World Bank towards emergency COVID-19 response in India to $2 billion.

 

A $1 billion support was announced last month to support India's health sector.

The response to the COVID-19 pandemic around the world has required governments around the world to introduce social distancing and lockdowns in unprecedented ways, said Junaid Ahmad, World Bank Country Director in India in a webinar interaction with the media.

These measures, intended to contain the spread of the virus have, however, impacted economies and jobs  especially in the informal sector. India with the world's largest lockdown has not been an exception to this trend, he said.

Of the $1 billion commitment, $550 million will be financed by a credit from the International Development Association (IDA)  the World Bank's concessionary lending arm and $200 million will be a loan from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), with a final maturity of 18.5 years including a grace period of five years.

The remaining USD 250 million will be made available after June 30, 2020.

...
The Supreme Court of India. (PTI)

Appraise us about quarantine facilities for doctors: Supreme Court to Centre

Representational image.

Uttarakhand 'ghost villages' turn into quarantine centres for returning migrants

Representational image.

Covid-19: India must gear up for possible community transmission, say experts

Migrant labourers from Bihar wait to board a special train for their home state from Chennai Central Railway Station on Thursday, May 14, 2020. (PTI)

Tamil Nadu leaps into second place on corona positive cases

Tamil Nadu leaps into second place on corona positive cases



No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
 

Taiwan has just 65 active, 440 total COVID-19 cases despite proximity to China. How?

In this image made from a video, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung speaks of the country's successful model in combating COVID-19 at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Taiwan. The minister, a doctor and former director of Taipei Medical University, held daily briefings, keeping the public informed and aware. With an approval rating of 91%, he has become the country’s most popular politician, even more than President Tsai ing-wen. (Photo | AP)
 

MS Dhoni's new look shocks fans

MS Dhoni with daughter Ziva
 

'My uncle died Covid positive. But his death was not listed as a Covid death. Why?'

Representative photo. (AFP)
 

Wanna know what the deal is with Bitcoin? Get your geek on, here's an explainer

In this file photo taken on March 19, 2018 a technician inspects bitcoin mining at Bitfarms in Saint Hyacinthe, Quebec. (Photo | AFP)
 

Women depend on online pharmacies, googled guides as abortion clinics stay shut in US

Beyond the legal ramifications, how does one find websites where the pills are sold? How do you make sure you get them quickly? What is the pain like? Dozens of women are exchanging advice, tips and notes about their experiences in the abortion forum on the popular social network Reddit.
Covid-19: India must gear up for possible community transmission, say experts

Representational image.

Appraise us about quarantine facilities for doctors: Supreme Court to Centre

The Supreme Court of India. (PTI)

Coronavirus cases stand at 81,970; 2649 people dead across India

Migrants who were stranded in Chennai walk along a road towards their native place in Srikakulam. (PTI)

Coronavirus cases cross 78K mark; 2549 people dead so far

A passenger is tested at the Prayagraj railway station on Wednesday. (PTI)

Over 2 lakh migrants book tickets worth Rs 45 crore to travel in special trains

Migrants arrive at Amethi Railway Station by a special train from Ahmedabad, during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Amethi, Thursday. (PTI)
