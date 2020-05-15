Over 1K Andhra Pradesh, Telangana migrants and students back from Punjab

Vijayawada: Over 1,000 persons including students and migrant workers from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, who were stranded in Punjab, were brought back by a special train today.

A student of Lovely Professional University said: "Today morning at around 6 am, we reached Rayanapadu railway station in Vijayawada. There were over 1,000 persons in the special train which started from Punjab."

"Students from LP University, Chandigarh University and migrant labourers from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, who were stranded there since lockdown began have been brought back. From Rayanapadu, the authorities are taking us to various district headquarters to keep us in quarantine. We were provided food by the concerned authorities on the train. All facilities were provided to us. We reached our home state and we are happy that both the Punjab and Andhra Pradesh government helped us," he added.

Sai Kiran, another student said, "We are really happy after reaching our native place. For the last two months, I was in isolation and I finally reached Andhra Pradesh after both the governments of Punjab and Andhra came forward and helped us."

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on May 1, issued an order to extend the ongoing lockdown by two more weeks from May 4 and also allowed the movement of migrant workers, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places, by special trains.