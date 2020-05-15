52nd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

82,000

772

Recovered

27,969

281

Deaths

2,649

13

Maharashtra2752460591019 Tamil Nadu9674224066 Gujarat95923753586 Delhi84703045115 Rajasthan45342580125 Madhya Pradesh44262171237 Uttar Pradesh3758196586 West Bengal22907022077 Andhra Pradesh2205119248 Punjab192420032 Telangana136793934 Karnataka98145535 Jammu and Kashmir97146610 Bihar9664007 Haryana80741811 Odisha6111583 Kerala5354904 Chandigarh191303 Jharkhand187873 Tripura155160 Assam87402 Uttarakhand75501 Himachal Pradesh68353 Chhatisgarh59550 Meghalaya13111 Puducherry1390 Goa770 Manipur220 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
Nation, Current Affairs

Coronavirus cases stand at 81,970; 2649 people dead across India

PTI
Published May 15, 2020, 10:57 am IST
Updated May 15, 2020, 11:03 am IST
The number of active cases stood at 51,401 while 27,919 people have recovered and one patient has migrated.
Migrants who were stranded in Chennai walk along a road towards their native place in Srikakulam. (PTI)
 Migrants who were stranded in Chennai walk along a road towards their native place in Srikakulam. (PTI)

New Delhi: The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 2,649 and the number of cases climbed to 81,970 on Friday, registering an increase of 100 deaths and 3,967 cases in the last 24 hours since Thursday 8 AM, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The number of active cases stood at 51,401 while 27,919 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, it said.

 

"Thus, around 34.06 per cent patients have recovered so far," a senior health ministry official said. The total confirmed cases include foreign nationals too.

Of the 100 deaths reported since Thursday morning, 44 were in Maharashtra, 20 in Gujarat, 9 in Delhi, 8 in West Bengal, five each in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, four in Rajasthan, two each in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka and one in Andhra Pradesh.

Of the 2,649 fatalities, Maharashtra tops tally with 1,019 deaths, Gujarat comes second with 586 deaths, followed by Madhya Pradesh at 237, West Bengal at 215, Rajasthan at 125, Delhi at 115, Uttar Pradesh at 88,Tamil Nadu at 66 and Andhra Pradesh at 48.

The death toll reached 35 in Karnataka, 34 Telangana and 32 in Punjab.

Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir have reported 11 fatalities each due to the disease while Bihar has registered seven and Kerala has reported four deaths.

Jharkhand, Chandigarh and Odisha have recorded three COVID-19 fatalities each while Himachal Pradesh and Assam have reported two deaths each.

Meghalaya, Uttarakhand and Puducherry have reported one fatality each, according to the ministry data.

More than 70 per cent of the deaths are due to comorbidities (existence of multiple disorders), according to the ministry.

The data updated this morning showed the highest number of confirmed cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 27,524, followed by Tamil Nadu at 9,674, Gujarat at 9,591, Delhi at 8,470 Rajasthan at 4,534, Madhya Pradesh at 4,426 and Uttar Pradesh at 3,902.

The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 2,377 in West Bengal, 2,205 in Andhra Pradesh and 1,935 in Punjab.

It has risen to 1,414 in Telangana, 994 in Bihar, 987 in Karnataka, 983 in Jammu and Kashmir and 818 in Haryana.

Odisha has reported 611 coronavirus infection cases so far while Kerala has 560 cases. A total of 197 people have been infected with the virus in Jharkhand and 191 in Chandigarh.

Tripura has reported 156 cases, Assam has 87 cases, Uttarakhand has 78, Himachal Pradesh has 74 cases, Chhattisgarh has 60 and Ladakh has registered 43 cases so far.

Thirty-three COVID-19 cases have been reported from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Goa reported 14 COVID-19 cases while Meghalaya and Puducherry registered 13 cases each. Manipur has three cases. Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh and Dadar and Nagar Haveli reported a case each till how.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR," the ministry said on its website. State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation, it said.

Tags: covid19, coronavirus (covid-19), coronavirus lockdown


