Tenders called for MRO facility at Tirupati Airport

As per the tender, the selected bidder or lessee shall be responsible for planning, designing, development, building, financing, operation, maintenance and management of MRO for a period of 30 years. (Representational Image/ Twittwr)

Tirupati: Airports Authority of India (AAI) has floated a tender for leasing its land at Tirupati Airport to establish Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility on Design, Build, Operate, Maintain and Transfer (DBOMT) basis.

Tirupati is among the eight airports that Civil Aviation Ministry has identified for starting MRO facilities. The other airports are Chandigarh, Delhi, Begumpet, Juhu, Bhopal, Chennai and Kolkata.

The proposal for establishment of MRO at Tirupati was in the second phase. But Tirupati MP Dr. M. Gurumurthy has requested civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to take up the Tirupati venture in the first phase itself. Following this, Scindia has fast-tracked the Tirupati MRO.

“Tenders for Tirupati MRO will be finalised soon,” Gurumurthy told Deccan Chronicle. He said the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has made AP a “go to destination” for investors.

As per the tender, the selected bidder or lessee shall be responsible for planning, designing, development, building, financing, operation, maintenance and management of MRO for a period of 30 years. A pre-bidding meeting will be held on April 19, followed by clarification on April 21. The last date of authority responding to clarification is April 25. Bid document download and submission date is May 5. Technical and financial bids will be opened on May 9 and May 17 respectively.