Nation Current Affairs 15 Apr 2022 Akkireddygudem villa ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Akkireddygudem villagers demand closure of Porus Labs

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 15, 2022, 12:00 am IST
Updated Apr 15, 2022, 12:37 am IST
Irate villagers refused to accept ₹ 25 lakh ex-gratia announced by the firm for kin of the deceased
A view of Porus Labs site after an explosion occured at the plant in Akkireddygudem of Eluru district in the late hours on Wednesday. (Photo: By Arrangement)
 A view of Porus Labs site after an explosion occured at the plant in Akkireddygudem of Eluru district in the late hours on Wednesday. (Photo: By Arrangement)

VIJAYAWADA: Tension mounted around Porus Laboratories at Akkireddygudem village in Nuzvid assembly constituency of Eluru district, with large number of villagers agitating vociferously demanding immediate closure of the industry after a blast in its reactor killed six and injured 12 on Thursday.

Irate villagers refused to accept ₹ 25 lakh ex-gratia announced by the firm for kin of the deceased. A villager said, “We don’t want the ex-gratia. Instead, we will give ₹ 25 lakh announced by the state government to the firm. The firm can take ₹ 50 lakh for each death and leave our village, so that we can live in peace.”

 

Another villager said, “I am unable to identify the dead as some of them are burnt beyond recognition. We will not allow this firm in our village any longer.” Villagers pointed out that the factory handles hazardous chemicals and gases, polluting air and water of the village and making them ill. Now, it has gone on to take six lives.

Police had tough time controlling the villagers, particularly youngsters among them, who raised slogans that the company be closed immediately.

Sensing the delicate situation, Eluru district administration ordered temporary closure of Porus Laboratories pending an inquiry. A case has been booked against the firm. Of the 12 persons injured, seven are from Bihar while five are from AP. Porus management assured that it will ensure medical treatment for injured and pay their wages until they fully recover.

 

Eluru collector V. Prasanna Venkatesh said, “We have ordered closure of Porus Labs pending a probe involving experts. Based on the inquiry report, we will take action against the firm. At present, death toll in the mishap is six.”

Meanwhile, former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock on Thursday over death of six persons in the reactor blast, which injured 12 others. He demanded that government provide all necessary medical treatment and save lives of the injured.

In a statement, the TD chief demanded stringent action against those responsible for the mishap. Management of factories should not compromise on safety aspects of workers, he maintained.

 

The former CM asked state government to initiate necessary steps for ensuring safety of workers in all industries. Inspections should be stepped in factories to check any possible lapses in preventive measures, he added.

...
Tags: ex-gratia, porus laboratories
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Eluru


Latest From Nation

The agency officials will seek to know from where Soni had received money to set up a gold outlet. On getting permission from the court, the ED will prosecute Agarwal. — Representational image/PTI

ED widens probe into Sanjay Agarwal’s frauds

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan said that Jesus Christ showed great love for humanity and made the ultimate sacrifice for the well being of all people. — DC Image

CM, Governor recall sacrifice of Jesus Christ

Police said that a police picket has been set up at Sankhavaram village to monitor the situation. Kishore Kumar said that the injured were admitted to Government Hospital and after receiving complaints from the victims, a case would be registered. — Representational image/DC

Conflicts between two social groups at Sankhavaram

Merugu Nagarjuna said TD chief N. Chandrababu Naidu has no right to speak about Ambedkar. Nagarjuna asked why the former CM did not erect Ambedkar statue during his tenure, instead of talking about him now. — Representational image/DC

125-feet Ambedkar statue in Vijayawada by next year



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India open to additional $2 bln aid for Sri Lanka with eye on China: Sources

Sri Lankan auto rickshaw drivers queue up to buy petrol near a fuel station in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Southwest monsoon in India likely to be normal: IMD

In 2021, the country received 'normal' rainfall during the four-month southwest monsoon season from June to September. (PTI file image)

Every PM has contributed to India’s rise, says Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the inauguration of Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Attacks on civilians orchestrated by Pak, shows frustration of terrorists: J&K DGP

Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbag Singh (PTI)

Spiralling prices of essentials, fuel strain household budgets across country

While the prices of vegetables and several other food items have gone through the roof, the fuel rate has increased by about Rs 10 per litre in past one month. (Representational image: By arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->