TS likely to decide on SSC, Inter exam at meeting today

Hyderabad: The Union Government decision to postpone CBSE Class XII exams and cancel Class X exams, owing to the nationwide surge in Covid-19 cases, has woken up the Telangana government into action vis-à-vis state board exams.

The state education department is holding a meeting today to discuss on the future and modalities of the board exams. Over five lakh students will appear for the SSC exams and about four lakh for Intermediate second-year exams. While the CBSE decision has come as a major relief to students and parents, those under state board remained uncertain about the SSC and Intermediate exams scheduled from May 1. Worried, some students in the state had filed an online petition seeking cancellation of the board examinations.

The petition carried over 15,000 signatures, complaining that they were forced to prepare for exams without proper guidance and syllabus completion.

Parent bodies in the state have been demanding relief for the students and requesting the government to take a call on the exams scheduled for next month. The Telangana Parents’ Association and Hyderabad Schools Parents Association hailed the CBSE decision and said this will give immense relief to students across the country. They urged the state government to take a similar decision.