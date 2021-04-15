Nation Current Affairs 15 Apr 2021 Six lakh people in A ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Six lakh people in Andhra Pradesh get Covid vaccine in just 1 day

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 15, 2021, 10:07 am IST
Updated Apr 15, 2021, 10:39 am IST
As part of Tika Utsav, the state announced it would set up over 1,400 vaccination centres at ward and village secretariats
People had to first register themselves on the CoWIN web portal before receiving their shot. — PTI
 People had to first register themselves on the CoWIN web portal before receiving their shot. — PTI

VIJAYAWADA: Long queues were seen at Coronavirus Vaccination Centres (CVCs) across the state on Wednesday even as the Covid-19 cases surge across India.

Health authorities estimate the number of people taking the jab on Wednes-day could cross six lakh as against the targeted four lakh.

 

The state had received 6.4 lakh doses from the Central government.

The state government had on Tuesday announ-ced that as part of Tika Utsav announced by the Central government, it would set up over 1,400 vaccination centres at ward and village secretariats in the state. People aged over 45 and 60 years, apart from healthcare and frontline workers could take their first or second doses.

Local officials arranged tents, chairs and drinking water at various CVCs. People had to first register themselves on the CoWIN web portal before receiving their shot. 

 

The health officials admit that the CoWIN portal had slowed down for some time unable to take heavy load in some parts of the state. This resulted in a delay in registrations by a few minutes.

People rushed to vaccinate themselves after learning that Covaxin, which believe was relatively safer — was being administered in the state.

This phenomenon was noticed in parts of Vijayawada, Jaggaiahpet and Nandigama.

The demand for Covaxin was such that its stocks soon exhausted at some of the centres. Local health authorities then mobilised stocks from other Covid vaccination centres. At some places, the authorities had to declare a lunch break until fresh stocks arrived.

 

Certain CVCs had issues with internet connectivity for accessing CoWIN portal. At such places, health authorities went ahead with the vaccination programme in offline mode.

Vizianagaram district medical and health officer Dr. S.V. Ramana Kumari said, “We faced difficulty in registering through CoWIN in agency areas for some time. So, we proceeded with registrations in offline mode to save time. However, we uploaded data once we got internet access.”

Certain districts like Vizianagaram, which had been allotted 35,000 doses of Covishield vaccine, exhausted their stocks soon. They had to wait for fresh stocks before continuing the vaccination programme.

 

AP health director Dr. T. Geetha Prasadini said, “We witnessed a large number of targeted beneficiaries throughout the state rushing to CVCs with their Aadhaar cards. They waited for their turn to get registered and vaccinated. Districts having leftover stocks of vaccine will continue the vaccination programme on Thursday too till the stocks exhaust and fresh stocks are received.”

...
Tags: covid vaccinationa, tika utsav, 6 lakh people take vaccine in 1 day in andhra pradesh, registration on cowin app, aadhaar card, covaxin, covishield
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

There were minor interruptions in 55 feeders out of the 2,500 feeders in the Metro Zone, and this was also the case with three feeders in RR Zone. — Repreesntational image/DC

Hyderabad: Power cuts hit prayers in Old City

The petition carried over 15,000 signatures, complaining that they were forced to prepare for exams without proper guidance and syllabus completion. — ANI

TS likely to decide on SSC, Inter exam at meeting today

The CPI(M), which was ousted by the Mamata tsunami of 2011, believes that “if the BJP comes to power in Bengal, the Left could stage a comeback”. — PTI file photo

Back saffron to defeat Didi: CPM's 'soft Hindutva' rises in Bengal

Army sources said it is not yet clear if the soldier, identified as Jasvir Singh, who has since been brought to Srinagar’s 92 Base Hospital for specialised treatment, was injured due to the firing from across the LoC by militants attempting to breach the divide line or due to “mistaken firing”. — Representational image/AFP

Army jawan injured in first shooting at LoC after renewal of ceasefire pledge



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Army jawan injured in first shooting at LoC after renewal of ceasefire pledge

Army sources said it is not yet clear if the soldier, identified as Jasvir Singh, who has since been brought to Srinagar’s 92 Base Hospital for specialised treatment, was injured due to the firing from across the LoC by militants attempting to breach the divide line or due to “mistaken firing”. — Representational image/AFP

Amid Covid spurt, PM to talk to CMs on Thursday

The back-to-back meetings, after the one chaired by the PM on Sunday, is a part of the Central government’s efforts to contain the spread of the virus, which has once again turned into a full-blown crisis. (Photo: PTI)

US Navy challenges India’s excessive maritime claims at Lakshadweep islands

File photo of USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53). — (Image: US Navy/Wikimedia Commons, Public domain)

Night curfew imposed in Delhi from 10 pm to 5 am till April 30

A health worker collects samples of a motorist for Covid-19 tests, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, in New Delhi on April 5, 2021. (PTI/Kamal Kishore)

Narendra Modi stadium in Gujarat faces Opposition ire

Soon after President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated the world's largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad, which will now be known as 'Narendra Modi stadium', social media was flooded with remarks, including by some leaders of the Congress and other opposition parties who alleged that the renaming exercise amounted to an
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham