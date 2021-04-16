Nation Current Affairs 15 Apr 2021 CM Jagan orders Covi ...
CM Jagan orders Covid-19 testing in PHCs, measures for availability of Remdevisir

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 16, 2021, 12:26 am IST
Updated Apr 16, 2021, 12:26 am IST
 Jagan Mohan Reddy told the officials to allot the 1902 toll-free number for grievances and that people should call 104 for any queries on Covid-19. — DC Image

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday directed officials to provide beds to Covid-19 patients within three hours and make arrangements to make Remdesivir injections and oxygen cylinders available to hospitals for treatment.

During a review meeting on Covid-19 and Coronavirus vaccination organised in view of a sudden spurt in cases in the state, he directed the officials to ensure that treatment was provided through 104 services and asked them to give wide publicity to it.

 

“The patients should be admitted to hospitals or advised for home isolation based on suggestions of doctors,” the Chief Minister said.

He also praised the officials for administering 6.21 lakh doses of Coronavirus vaccine in one day and said he would write a letter to the Central government for more Covid vaccine stocks.

He added that ambulance services should be provided and the treatment should be expedited with the help of ASHA workers. He said the health of the people in home isolation should be followed up.

Jagan Mohan Reddy told the officials to allot the 1902 toll-free number for grievances and that people should call 104 for any queries on Covid-19.

 

He also directed the officials to fix prices for treatment in private hospitals and ensure they don't overcharge and that there should not be any scarcity of beds for Covid patients. He said the charges for treatment should be displayed at all hospitals and the details on whom to complain, if the hospitals charge more, should be displayed in hospitals prominently.

The Chief Minister also directed the officials to maintain a record on the availability of beds in Arogyasri-empanelled hospitals and private hospitals. 

He also said a special focus should be laid on hospital care, sanitation and quality food in hospitals and added that quality of medication and providing medicine at the time are also important.

 

Tags: jagan mohan reddy, covid review meeting andhra pradesh, remdesivir injection andhra pradesh, no shortage of beds for covid patients, 6.21 lakh covid doses in single day, 1902 toll free number for covid grievances, maintain record of availability of beds
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


