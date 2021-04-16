Nation Current Affairs 15 Apr 2021 AP sees a single-day ...
AP sees a single-day surge of 5,086 Covid cases, 14 deaths

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 16, 2021, 12:23 am IST
Updated Apr 16, 2021, 12:23 am IST
Health worker conducting COVID-19 test for woman at railway station in Vijayawada. (DC Image)
  Health worker conducting COVID-19 test for woman at railway station in Vijayawada. (DC Image)

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh on Thursday said that it has registered 5,086 new Coronavirus cases and 14 deaths in the last 24 hours.

“Out of 35,741 samples tested, 5,086 persons were found to be infected with the Coronavirus. Out of 1,55,70,201 samples tested so far, 9,42,135 persons were found infected with the virus. Of them, 9,03,072 people have recovered while 31,710 are still active with the virus,” said state health officials.

 

Eleven districts registered more than 200 each on Thursday indicating the intensity of the spread of the virus while only two districts — Kadapa and West Godavari — have registered two-digit numbers. Chittoor reported the highest at 835 followed by 626 in Kurnool, 611 in Guntur, 568 in Srikakulam, 450 in East Godavari, 432 in Visakhapatnam, 396 in Krishna, 334 in Anantapur, 248 in Vizianagaram, 236 in Prakasam, 223 in Nellore..

Chittoor district recorded the highest number of cumulative Coronavirus active cases at 5,732, followed by 3,573 in Guntur, 3,434 in Visakhapatnam, 3,307 in Krishna, 2,721 in Srikakulam, 2,550 in East Godavari, 2,355 in Kurnool, 2,086 in Nellore, 1,857 in Prakasam, 1,513 in Anantapur, 1,288 in Kadapa, 927 in Vizianagaram and 367 in West Godavari.

 

Chittoor topped the state by recording Covid-related deaths followed by two each in Anantapur, Kurnool and Visakhapatnam and one each in Guntur, Kadapa and Krishna.

The state health authorities discharged 1,745 Coronavirus-infected patients after recovery from several hospitals in the state. The state conducted Covid-19 tests on 2,91,577 samples per one million population and registered the positive rate at 6.05.

...
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


