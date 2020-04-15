Nation Current Affairs 15 Apr 2020 Want liquor delivere ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Want liquor delivered to your home? Beware of online payment scams

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | JAYENDRA CHAITANYA T
Published Apr 15, 2020, 11:06 am IST
Updated Apr 15, 2020, 11:06 am IST
In the first week of April, the Hyderabad police received two complaints of false advertisements on selling liquor
File Photo
 File Photo

Hyderabad: The cases of people being cheated after online payment for the home delivery of liquor are increasing. Since the lockdown, the cyber crime department of the Hyderabad police has registered four such cases.

However, the total number of cyber crimes reported during the lockdown has decreased.

 

In the first week of April, the Hyderabad police received two complaints in which the name of a popular wine shop in the city was fraudulently used, with mobile numbers provided in fake Facebook profiles assuring home delivery of liquor during the lockdown.

In the second week, the police recorded two more complaints of false advertisements on selling liquor. In one instance, the victim transferred the money to the fraudster’s UPI id, while in a recent incident, the victim’s card details were collected and then the money was siphoned off from his account.

The victim, a resident of Sultan Bazaar, contacted the number provided in the advertisement online. The advertiser asked for his card details and said he would complete the transaction to deliver a bottle of brandy for Rs 1,600.

After the money was transferred, the accused made five more transactions, convinced the victim to share the OTP for each transaction, siphoned off Rs 92,000, and then turned his phone off.

Assistant commissioner of police K.V.M. Prasad said, “During the lockdown, the number of cases of cyber cheating has come down. At least 200 to 250 cases were registered every month during the normal period, but since the lockdown, the cases registered are 160. A total of 720 cases have been registered since January this year,” the ACP said.

The ACP further said, "The crooks who also understood this have now changed their modus operandi and are advertising more for door delivery of liquor and siphoning money. Citizens should not believe the ads and should report it to the police."

Meanwhile, fraudsters are still making money with the old modus operandi of selling automobiles by impersonating CISF personnel and convincing the client that there is no restriction on movement of vehicles belonging to the armed forces during the lockdown.

A constable transferred Rs 36,000 to the fraudster, who promised to deliver his used car parked at the RGI Airport for Rs 1.2 lakh. The constable deposited the money and later realised he had been cheated.

...
Tags: covid-19 india, covid-19 lockdown, online fraud
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Forensic experts arrive at Nizamuddin Markaz after the attendees were quarantined in various hospitals across Delhi. PTI photo

2041 foreigners attended Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin Markaz: Report

The people of Mevundi village in Karnataka help each other with haircuts at the designated point on the outskirts of the village.

As barbers cry off due to corona scare, villagers help each other out with hair-cuts

A health worker disinfects the floor of Chennai trade centre. (AFP)

Lack of protective gear: Sanitary workers mob ministers' cars near Namakkal

Mahim Dharavi Medical Practitioners Association conducts a thermal screening of residents of Shastri Nagar during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, at Dharav in Mumbai. PTI Photo

Mumbai races to contain virus outbreak in Dharavi as cases climb to 60



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

You may be stuck at home but now Tinder lets you connect to users across borders

“Now more than ever, having someone to talk to makes a world of a difference,” says the tagline for Passport on the Go Tinder blog
 

Aakar Patel: What will the new economy look like post Covid-19 crash?

People thrown out of livelihoods sit down for a meal at a soup kitchen set up by the Delhi government at a temporary shelter in the Nizamuddin area. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

Waqyanavis: So cops looked the other way 'coz Tablighi Jamaat sends them free food?

Health workers sanitize the area near the Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation organised by the Tablighi Jamaat where Covid-19 positive persons spread the virus to other participants. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

These COVID-19 trackers map the spread of infection by country, state and district

A screenshot of covindia.netlify.com shows a timelapse map of infections spreading through districts.
 

Buying ventilators? It is sheer stupidity, say experts

Representational image
 

Download this MIT app to join efforts to trace the coronavirus route map in your area

The free and open-source prototype Private Kit app was developed by teams at MIT and Harvard as well as software engineers of Facebook and Uber who worked on it in their free time.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Enough stock of essential commodities, no need to worry: Amit Shah

Farmers carry their vegetables to a wholesale market during the complete lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, in Patna. PTI photo

Mumbai races to contain virus outbreak in Dharavi as cases climb to 60

Mahim Dharavi Medical Practitioners Association conducts a thermal screening of residents of Shastri Nagar during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, at Dharav in Mumbai. PTI Photo

India to tighten lockdown restrictions as covid numbers soar

A doctor from inside a protective chamber collects swab sample of a person at a newly installed Walk-In Sample Kiosk (WISK) for COVID-19 test at a government-run hospital during the nationwide lockdown, in Chennai. PTI Photo

WHO all praise for India's lockdown extension

Greater Chennai Corporation workers spray disinfectants inside a temporary set-up of 500 beds for quarantine during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, at Chennai Trade Centre in Nandambakkam, Chennai. PTI photo

Poor left to fend for themselves: Chidambaram after PM speech on lockdown extension

P Chidambaram (file)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham