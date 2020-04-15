Nation Current Affairs 15 Apr 2020 Thousands of migrant ...
Thousands of migrants defy lockdown to protest at Mumbai's Bandra station

PTI
Published Apr 15, 2020, 1:25 pm IST
Updated Apr 15, 2020, 1:26 pm IST
An FIR was against a journalist over his report that trains would restart, which may have prompted gathering of migrants in suburban Bandra
Police officials stand in a queue to get sanitised after dispersing hundreds of stranded migrant workers from outside the Bandra Railway Station in Mumbai. PTI Photo
 Police officials stand in a queue to get sanitised after dispersing hundreds of stranded migrant workers from outside the Bandra Railway Station in Mumbai. PTI Photo

Mumbai: More than 1,000 migrant workers, most of them from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, gathered near Bandra railway station here on Tuesday afternoon.

They were demanding that the state government make transport arrangements so that they can go back to their native towns and villages.

 


An FIR has been registered against a television journalist over his report that trains would restart, which may have prompted gathering of migrants in suburban Bandra on Tuesday, a police official said.

The accused, Rahul Kulkarni, based in Osmanabad district of Maharashtra, has been detained and police are in the process of bringing him to Mumbai, he said.

In a recent news report, Kulkarni said Jan Sadharan special trains would resume for people stranded due to the lockdown, he said.

He has been booked under IPC Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant and 269, 270 (negligent, malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 117 (abetting commission of offence by public), the official said.

...
Tags: covid-19 lockdown, social distancing, bandra station, migrants in mumbai
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


