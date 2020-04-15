Nation Current Affairs 15 Apr 2020 Telangana tightens l ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana tightens lockdown curbs as corona numbers touch all time high

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published Apr 15, 2020, 8:59 am IST
Updated Apr 15, 2020, 9:02 am IST
Hyderabad continue to top the daily rise numbers, with 33 of total 52 cases reported from within the GHMC limits
With 136 containment zones declared in Hyderabad, restrictions on movement are being enforced firmly. (DC Photo)
 With 136 containment zones declared in Hyderabad, restrictions on movement are being enforced firmly. (DC Photo)

Hyderabad: There was no let-up in the rise in coronavirus infections in Telangana Tuesday, with the state government announcing that the toll due to Covid-19 rose to 18 people in the state, along with 52 news cases in one day, taking the total so far to 644.

As witnessed over the past few days, Hyderabad continued to top the daily rise numbers in the disease, with the health department saying 33 of today’s 52 cases came from within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits.

 

The number of active cases in Telangana state as on Tuesday was 516, while seven more patients who recovered, were discharged, taking the total number of those cured to 110.

Vikarabad district recorded five new cases while Medchal district registered four new cases on Tuesday. Among other districts in Telangana state that saw an uptick in the number of Covid-19 cases were Jogulamba-Gadwal, Suryapet and Nizamabad.

The severe spike in cases within GHMC limits has had officials in a tizzy over the past two days, with 136 containment zones or red zones, being set up within the GHMC area to prevent further spread of the disease.

These zones have been set up based on cases found in a given locality and possibility of it spreading outside the locality. Some of these zones are as small as 250 metres in radius, while others extend to a radius of about half a kilometre.

The government said that no one will be allowed to leave these zones or enter them. People will also not be allowed to leave their homes in these zones.

Following the issue of detailed instructions on management of containment zones, earlier on Tuesday evening, chief secretary Somesh Kumar, principal secretary of MA&UD Arvind Kumar and other officials visited Humayun Nagar to inspect arrangements at a containment zone in the area.

One person who attended the Tablighi Jamaat’s congregation in Delhi in mid-March, not only tested positive in this particular zone, but his entire family too, the officials said.

Meanwhile, with the extension of lockdown till the end of April in the State, TSRTC announced that it will not be plying bus services anywhere in Telangana till April 30.

...
Tags: telangana update, lockdown extention, restrictions, coronavirus, covid-19, latest
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


