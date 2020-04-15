Nation Current Affairs 15 Apr 2020 Slapped by Covid pat ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Slapped by Covid patient’s son, doctor bleeds from ear

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 15, 2020, 8:46 am IST
Updated Apr 15, 2020, 9:40 am IST
The doctor has been treated and is stable.
A doctor wearing protective suit examines a man in a bid to prevent the spread of Covd19. PTI Photo
 A doctor wearing protective suit examines a man in a bid to prevent the spread of Covd19. PTI Photo

Hyderabad: A post-graduate doctor was slapped on the ear by the son of a suspected Covid-19 patient, who was not willing to stay in Osmania General Hospital and insisted on being discharged.

Junior doctor Nikhil,  who was attending on the suspected patient in an isolation ward, had said that it was not possible to discharge the patient and asked the son not to raise a hue and cry.

 

The first test of the patient was positive and the hospital authorities were waiting for the second test for confirmation, the junior doctor had informed the father.

Furious, the attendant slapped the doctor, who began bleeding from the ear. The doctor has been given treatment and is now stable.

Telangana Junior Doctors Association (T-JUDA) have demanded that special police protection be provided to doctors during the Covid-19 crisis. Doctors are upset as this is the second attack on them, after the first at Gandhi Hospital some days ago.

The Afzalgunj police later booked a case against the attacker. Afzalgunj inspector P. Gyanender Reddy said Dr Nikhil had lodged a complaint against the man for misbehaving with him.

...
Tags: hyderabad covid-19, doctor attacked, osmania general hospital
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Forensic experts arrive at Nizamuddin Markaz after the attendees were quarantined in various hospitals across Delhi. PTI photo

2041 foreigners attended Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin Markaz: Report

The people of Mevundi village in Karnataka help each other with haircuts at the designated point on the outskirts of the village.

As barbers cry off due to corona scare, villagers help each other out with hair-cuts

A health worker disinfects the floor of Chennai trade centre. (AFP)

Lack of protective gear: Sanitary workers mob ministers' cars near Namakkal

Mahim Dharavi Medical Practitioners Association conducts a thermal screening of residents of Shastri Nagar during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, at Dharav in Mumbai. PTI Photo

Mumbai races to contain virus outbreak in Dharavi as cases climb to 60



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

You may be stuck at home but now Tinder lets you connect to users across borders

“Now more than ever, having someone to talk to makes a world of a difference,” says the tagline for Passport on the Go Tinder blog
 

Aakar Patel: What will the new economy look like post Covid-19 crash?

People thrown out of livelihoods sit down for a meal at a soup kitchen set up by the Delhi government at a temporary shelter in the Nizamuddin area. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

Waqyanavis: So cops looked the other way 'coz Tablighi Jamaat sends them free food?

Health workers sanitize the area near the Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation organised by the Tablighi Jamaat where Covid-19 positive persons spread the virus to other participants. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

These COVID-19 trackers map the spread of infection by country, state and district

A screenshot of covindia.netlify.com shows a timelapse map of infections spreading through districts.
 

Buying ventilators? It is sheer stupidity, say experts

Representational image
 

Download this MIT app to join efforts to trace the coronavirus route map in your area

The free and open-source prototype Private Kit app was developed by teams at MIT and Harvard as well as software engineers of Facebook and Uber who worked on it in their free time.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Enough stock of essential commodities, no need to worry: Amit Shah

Farmers carry their vegetables to a wholesale market during the complete lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, in Patna. PTI photo

Mumbai races to contain virus outbreak in Dharavi as cases climb to 60

Mahim Dharavi Medical Practitioners Association conducts a thermal screening of residents of Shastri Nagar during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, at Dharav in Mumbai. PTI Photo

India to tighten lockdown restrictions as covid numbers soar

A doctor from inside a protective chamber collects swab sample of a person at a newly installed Walk-In Sample Kiosk (WISK) for COVID-19 test at a government-run hospital during the nationwide lockdown, in Chennai. PTI Photo

WHO all praise for India's lockdown extension

Greater Chennai Corporation workers spray disinfectants inside a temporary set-up of 500 beds for quarantine during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, at Chennai Trade Centre in Nandambakkam, Chennai. PTI photo

Poor left to fend for themselves: Chidambaram after PM speech on lockdown extension

P Chidambaram (file)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham