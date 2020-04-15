Nation Current Affairs 15 Apr 2020 Mumbai races to cont ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Mumbai races to contain virus outbreak in Dharavi as cases climb to 60

AGENCIES
Published Apr 15, 2020, 11:36 am IST
Updated Apr 15, 2020, 11:36 am IST
So far, seven COVID-19 patients from Dharavi have died
Mahim Dharavi Medical Practitioners Association conducts a thermal screening of residents of Shastri Nagar during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, at Dharav in Mumbai. PTI Photo
  Mahim Dharavi Medical Practitioners Association conducts a thermal screening of residents of Shastri Nagar during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, at Dharav in Mumbai. PTI Photo

Mumbai: Five more persons tested positive to coronavirus in Dharavi, taking the total number of such cases in Mumbai's slum area to 60, a senior civic official said on Wednesday.

All the new patients - three males and two females - are from the Mukund Nagar locality of Dharavi.

 

"Contact-tracing of high risk contacts of new patients is under progress," the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.

So far, seven COVID-19 patients from Dharavi have died.

The BMC is shifting the high-risk patients, who cannot isolate themsleves at home to a quarantine facility and in these centres, people are being quarantined on the basis of hig and low risk

...
Tags: dharavi covid-19, maharashtra covid-19, dharavi slum
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

Forensic experts arrive at Nizamuddin Markaz after the attendees were quarantined in various hospitals across Delhi. PTI photo

2041 foreigners attended Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin Markaz: Report

The people of Mevundi village in Karnataka help each other with haircuts at the designated point on the outskirts of the village.

As barbers cry off due to corona scare, villagers help each other out with hair-cuts

A health worker disinfects the floor of Chennai trade centre. (AFP)

Lack of protective gear: Sanitary workers mob ministers' cars near Namakkal

TRS president and Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. (Photo: PTI)

No nominated posts for TRS MLAs, MLCs in near future



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

You may be stuck at home but now Tinder lets you connect to users across borders

“Now more than ever, having someone to talk to makes a world of a difference,” says the tagline for Passport on the Go Tinder blog
 

Aakar Patel: What will the new economy look like post Covid-19 crash?

People thrown out of livelihoods sit down for a meal at a soup kitchen set up by the Delhi government at a temporary shelter in the Nizamuddin area. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

Waqyanavis: So cops looked the other way 'coz Tablighi Jamaat sends them free food?

Health workers sanitize the area near the Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation organised by the Tablighi Jamaat where Covid-19 positive persons spread the virus to other participants. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

These COVID-19 trackers map the spread of infection by country, state and district

A screenshot of covindia.netlify.com shows a timelapse map of infections spreading through districts.
 

Buying ventilators? It is sheer stupidity, say experts

Representational image
 

Download this MIT app to join efforts to trace the coronavirus route map in your area

The free and open-source prototype Private Kit app was developed by teams at MIT and Harvard as well as software engineers of Facebook and Uber who worked on it in their free time.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Enough stock of essential commodities, no need to worry: Amit Shah

Farmers carry their vegetables to a wholesale market during the complete lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, in Patna. PTI photo

India to tighten lockdown restrictions as covid numbers soar

A doctor from inside a protective chamber collects swab sample of a person at a newly installed Walk-In Sample Kiosk (WISK) for COVID-19 test at a government-run hospital during the nationwide lockdown, in Chennai. PTI Photo

WHO all praise for India's lockdown extension

Greater Chennai Corporation workers spray disinfectants inside a temporary set-up of 500 beds for quarantine during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, at Chennai Trade Centre in Nandambakkam, Chennai. PTI photo

Poor left to fend for themselves: Chidambaram after PM speech on lockdown extension

P Chidambaram (file)

People stock up hydroxychloroquine, Government asks chemists to stop OTC sale of drug

A doctor inside a protective chamber before collecting a swab sample at a newly installed Walk-In Sample Kiosk (WISK) for COVID-19 test at a government-run hospital during the nationwide lockdown. PTI photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham