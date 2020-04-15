Mumbai races to contain virus outbreak in Dharavi as cases climb to 60

Mahim Dharavi Medical Practitioners Association conducts a thermal screening of residents of Shastri Nagar during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, at Dharav in Mumbai. PTI Photo

Mumbai: Five more persons tested positive to coronavirus in Dharavi, taking the total number of such cases in Mumbai's slum area to 60, a senior civic official said on Wednesday.

All the new patients - three males and two females - are from the Mukund Nagar locality of Dharavi.

"Contact-tracing of high risk contacts of new patients is under progress," the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.

So far, seven COVID-19 patients from Dharavi have died.

The BMC is shifting the high-risk patients, who cannot isolate themsleves at home to a quarantine facility and in these centres, people are being quarantined on the basis of hig and low risk