'I'll get scared, leave Rampur?': Jaya Prada on 'khaki underpants' remark

Mumbai: Reacting to “khakhi underpants” remark made by Samajwadi Party’s Azam Khan, BJP’s Jaya Prada said that it isn’t new for her.

“You might remember that I was a candidate from his party in 2009 when no one supported me after he made comments against me. I'm a woman and I can't even repeat what he said. I don't know what I did to him that he is saying such things,” she added.

Prada said Khan shouldn’t be allowed to contest elections. Taking a dig at Khan, she said, “Because if this man wins, what will happen to democracy? There'll be no place for women in society. Where will we go? Should I die, then you'll be satisfied? You think that I'll get scared and leave Rampur? But I won't leave.”

An FIR has been registered against Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan for making an objectionable comment against film actor and BJP candidate Jaya Prada.

“I brought her (Jaya Prada) to Rampur. You are a witness that I did not allow anyone to touch her body. It took you 17 years to identify her real face but I got to know in 17 days that she wears khaki underp****,” Khan said on Sunday.

Asserting that he did not name anyone, the Samajwadi leader said that he would withdraw his candidature from the ongoing polls if proved guilty.

