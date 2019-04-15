LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

There’s a BJP wave, says PM Modi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published Apr 15, 2019, 12:48 am IST
Updated Apr 15, 2019, 12:49 am IST
Mr Modi slammed the Congress for raising doubts on the Balakot airstrikes.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP parliamentary candidate from Rampur Jaya Prada and other leaders, at an election rally in Moradabad on Sunday (Photo: AP)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP parliamentary candidate from Rampur Jaya Prada and other leaders, at an election rally in Moradabad on Sunday (Photo: AP)

Srinagar: Predicting a landslide victory for the ruling BJP in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that there is a powerful wave in favour  of the saffron party which is all set to win thrice the seats that Congress will get.

Addressing an election rally in Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir, Mr Modi also hit out at the Congress for raising doubts on the Balakot airstrikes, its failure to prevent atrocities against Kashmiri Pandits and corruption in defence deals.

 

“I’ve seen a powerful wave in favour of the BJP... according to opinion polls and surveys, the BJP will get thrice the seats that the Congress will win,” he said while campaigning for minister of state in PMO Jitendra Singh, who is seeking re-election from Udhampur.

Mr Modi slammed the Congress for raising doubts on the Balakot airstrikes and said that the Opposition party has never trusted the valour of the Armed Forces.

“The Congress never trusts valour of the Indian Armed Force. They raise doubts on IAF strikes,” he said, adding, “For the Congress, the Army is only a way of earning money.”

Lashing out at the Congress, the Prime Minister said, “The Congress is infected with germs. The Grand Old Party’s manifesto promises that AFSPA (Armed Forces Special Powers Act) will be removed from the state if they come to power to demoralise the security forces.”

