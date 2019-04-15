LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Current Affairs 15 Apr 2019 Raja Singh song in P ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Raja Singh song in Pakistan tune goes viral

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KANIZA GARARI
Published Apr 15, 2019, 1:07 am IST
Updated Apr 15, 2019, 1:07 am IST
The song’s lyrics are the same except that it says Hindustan Zindabad while across the border, it is Pakistan Zindabad.
MLA T. Raja Singh
 MLA T. Raja Singh

Hyderabad: Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh of the BJP dedicated a song on Ram Navami to the Indian Army. This being described a copy of a song dedicated by Pakistan to their army. The song’s lyrics are the same except that it says Hindustan Zindabad while across the border, it is Pakistan Zindabad.

The dedication of the song to the Indian Army is being seen as a gimmick during the polls to gain popularity, but has backfired badly on social media with the original copy being put up by several people.  The video went viral and director general of Inter-Service Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor retweeted the post, saying, “Glad that you copied but copy to speak the truth as well.”

 

Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi has also sent a video of him playing the original song in a moving car and daring Raja Singh to send him a legal notice for copying ‘his’ song.  A link is being drawn on Twitter on Imran Khan endorsing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Raja Singh copying the Pakistan Army song.

Spoof videos of Mr Raja Singh supporting the MIM by singing patang ko vote do have also been created and are being circulated widely on social media.

The original song was sung by Pakistani vocalist Sahir Ali Bagga as a tribute to the armed forces of Pakistan for their contribution.

Meanwhile, Mr Raja Singh said he did not copy the song from the Pakistani version and those who were making these claims were all false. He said, “Pakistan ko toh kuch kaam nahi hai. Is bar hum ko hamari Army ke liye gana tha iskleye harmari team ne yeh gana banaya. (Pakistan has no work to do. This time we had to sing for our Army and hence our team made this song).”

He feigned complete ignorance over Pakistan Army song and said that “Pakistanwalo ne harma gana copy kiya hoga (Pakistanis must have copied our song).”

...
Tags: bjp mla raja singh
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University event on eamcet in ts from april 17

Official sources said that the World Health Organisation (WHO) has agreed to help the state introduce fat mimicking products to cater to the food business industry in the state.

Fat mimicking products set to replace transfat

Problems like jamming of the hip bones is now being seen in 1 per cent of the population in the age group of 25 to 30 years of age. (Photo: Pixabay)

Hyderabad: Knee pain in youth might affect hips

Forest Information Bureau in a communiqué said that summers are becoming harsher and unbearably hot year by year.

Thiruvananthapuram: Spare water for birds, appeals Forest dept



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Times Square overloads with Sikh culture as thousands tie turban on 'Turban Day'

As part of the commemoration of Guru Nanak's 550th birth anniversary as well as to mark Baisakhi, this year the Consulate associated with The Sikhs of NY on Turban Day. (Photo:AP)
 

Watch: Worlds's largest plane makes debut, can fly into space

Stratolaunch, a giant six-engine aircraft with the world’s longest wingspan , makes its historic first flight from the Mojave Air and Space Port in Mojave, California. (Photo:AP)
 

Kohli leaves Raina behind to become highest-scoring Indian batsman in T20

The 30-year-old surpassed Raina's record in the ninth over of the RCB innings. Kohli now has 8175 runs from 245 T20 innings at an average of 41.22 with four centuries and 59 half-centuries. (Photo: PTI)
 

AB De Villiers reveals why he chose to retire

His comments came soon after he played a knock of 59 not out to take his team over the line by eight wickets in their match against Kings XI Punjab at PCA Stadium in Mohali on Saturday. (Photo: AFP)
 

Scandalous Dutch fertility doctor fathered at least 49 children

Recent DNA testing determined that Karbaat is surely the biological father in 49 cases out of the many he has reportedly fathered. (Photo: AFP)
 

Robert Vadra kickstarts birthday week at NGO with children, elderly, poor

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra kickstarted his birthday week celebrations at an NGO where he spent time with children, the elderly and the poor, among others. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Ram Gopal Varma’s morphing irks Telugu Desam man

Ram Gopal Varma

Andhra Pradesh trucker says ‘Chandrababu Naidu’s men’ demanding Rs 8 crore

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu (PTI)

Love of Modi-Nitish Kumar is stronger than Laila-Majnu: Owaisi

Owaisi also hit out at Union Minister Maneka Gandhi over her remark on Muslims asserting that the 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' slogan of BJP is a lie. (Photo: ANI)

MP Lokayukta refuses to share details on IT searches against corrupt public servants

RTI activist Ajay Dubey had sought details related to search operations conducted by the Income Tax department from the Lokayukta. (Photo: File)

1,100 Jet Airways pilots decide not to fly from tomorrow: NAG

Jet Airways is at present under the management control of SBI-led consortium of lenders after the approval of a debt-rejig plan last month, which also led its founder chairman Naresh Goyal to quit. (Image: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham