Raja Singh song in Pakistan tune goes viral

Hyderabad: Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh of the BJP dedicated a song on Ram Navami to the Indian Army. This being described a copy of a song dedicated by Pakistan to their army. The song’s lyrics are the same except that it says Hindustan Zindabad while across the border, it is Pakistan Zindabad.

The dedication of the song to the Indian Army is being seen as a gimmick during the polls to gain popularity, but has backfired badly on social media with the original copy being put up by several people. The video went viral and director general of Inter-Service Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor retweeted the post, saying, “Glad that you copied but copy to speak the truth as well.”

Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi has also sent a video of him playing the original song in a moving car and daring Raja Singh to send him a legal notice for copying ‘his’ song. A link is being drawn on Twitter on Imran Khan endorsing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Raja Singh copying the Pakistan Army song.

Spoof videos of Mr Raja Singh supporting the MIM by singing patang ko vote do have also been created and are being circulated widely on social media.

The original song was sung by Pakistani vocalist Sahir Ali Bagga as a tribute to the armed forces of Pakistan for their contribution.

Meanwhile, Mr Raja Singh said he did not copy the song from the Pakistani version and those who were making these claims were all false. He said, “Pakistan ko toh kuch kaam nahi hai. Is bar hum ko hamari Army ke liye gana tha iskleye harmari team ne yeh gana banaya. (Pakistan has no work to do. This time we had to sing for our Army and hence our team made this song).”

He feigned complete ignorance over Pakistan Army song and said that “Pakistanwalo ne harma gana copy kiya hoga (Pakistanis must have copied our song).”