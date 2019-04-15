Cong's Shashi Tharoor injured during religious ritual in Kerala

Mumbai: Congress candidate from Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency Shashi Tharoor was injured on Monday.
According to news agency ANI, he suffered injuries on his head and has received 6 stitches.
He also suffered a minor leg injury after the hook of the weighing scale came off and hit his head, they added.
'Thulabharam' is a Hindu ritual in which a person is weighed against a commodity such as flowers, grains, fruits and similar articles in temples and the equal value or quantity is offered as donation.
Later, the Congress leader was rushed to a hospital and doctors said his condition was stable....
Location: India, Maharashtra