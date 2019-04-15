LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

Cong's Shashi Tharoor injured during religious ritual in Kerala

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Apr 15, 2019, 12:33 pm IST
Updated Apr 15, 2019, 12:58 pm IST
Tharoor was sitting on weighing scales at a temple, when it collapsed injuring his head.
Later, the Congress leader was rushed to a hospital and doctors said his condition was stable. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Later, the Congress leader was rushed to a hospital and doctors said his condition was stable.

Mumbai: Congress candidate from Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency Shashi Tharoor was injured on Monday.

According to news agency ANI, he suffered injuries on his head and has received 6 stitches.

 

He also suffered a minor leg injury after the hook of the weighing scale came off and hit his head, they added.

'Thulabharam' is a Hindu ritual in which a person is weighed against a commodity such as flowers, grains, fruits and similar articles in temples and the equal value or quantity is offered as donation.

Later, the Congress leader was rushed to a hospital and doctors said his condition was stable.

...
