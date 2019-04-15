LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Current Affairs 15 Apr 2019 2019 Lok Sabha polls ...
Nation, Current Affairs

2019 Lok Sabha polls: PM Narendra Modi to file nomination on April 26

ANI
Published Apr 15, 2019, 1:25 pm IST
Updated Apr 15, 2019, 1:32 pm IST
Modi would reach the city on April 25 and will head for a road show from Banaras Hindu University to Dashashwamedh Ghat.
On the same day, PM Modi would spend time with party workers and intellectuals, sources added. (Photo: File)
 On the same day, PM Modi would spend time with party workers and intellectuals, sources added. (Photo: File)

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to file nomination from Varanasi parliamentary constituency next week.

Sources in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who are in charge of planning his election schedule, told ANI that Prime Minister Modi may file the nomination on April 26.

 

The BJP workers and leaders are working on a plan to organise a two-day mega programme in the run-up to the filing of nomination during which Prime Minister Modi will hold two road shows in the constituency.

According to sources, Prime Minister Modi would reach the city on April 25 and will head for a road show from Banaras Hindu University to Dashashwamedh Ghat.

The later part of the day has been reserved for a visit to the Kaal Bhairav Temple following which he will participate in the Ganga Aarti on the ghats of the holy city.

On the same day, PM Modi would spend time with party workers and intellectuals, sources added.

For the next day, the Prime Minister is expected to begin his schedule with prayers at the iconic Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

BJP workers are giving final touches to the itinerary of the day, which includes another road show as Prime Minister proceeds to file his nomination. He may also hold media interaction.

PM Modi held similar mega road shows in 2014 - both before and after winning the constituency in the 16th Lok Sabha elections. Three years later, the Prime Minister hit the streets of Varanasi for campaigning during the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

During the 2014 general elections, Prime Minister Modi contested and won from Vadodara in Gujarat as well as from Varanasi but retained the later after trouncing Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal with a massive margin of 3.37 lakh votes.

Varanasi will vote on May 19 - in the seventh and the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

 

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analysis etc all. Happy reading

...
Tags: 2019 lok sabha elections, narendra modi, bjp
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

The state-of-the-art missile, which can be deployed from multiple platforms, was test-fired at 11.44 am from launch complex-3 of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur near here, sources in Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) said. (Representational Image)

India successfully test-fired first sub-sonic cruise missile 'Nirbhay' in Odisha

The unfortunate coincidence attracts negative attention because of Rafale controversy, say residents of the Chhattisgarh hamlet who desperately want a name change.(Photo: File)

What's in a name? Residents of the village 'Rafel' desperately want name change.

Later addressing the same rally, Congress president Rahul Gandhi also raised questions over publicity campaigns being carried by the government and asked about the source of money for the campaigns. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

'If govt is nationalist, it should stop talking about Pak in rallies': Priyanka

Gandhi was responsible for taking Indian politics to a an resourcnew low, Javadekar said. (Photo: File)

Rahul's lie on Rafale deal exposed by SC, should apologise for defaming PM Modi: BJP



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

On thin ice? Not at all, says India’s fastest distance ice skater

Today, he has put India on the world map by becoming India's fastest distance ice skater in long-track speed skating. (Photo: Vishwaraj R Jadeja)
 

No mercy! Ishaan Khatter gets punished for breaking traffic rule; watch viral video

'Dhadak' actor Ishaan Khatter has recently gotten into trouble for breaking major traffic rule in Bandra, Mumbai. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Samsung Galaxy S10e review: An unapologetic flagship

The Samsung Galaxy S10e features the best form factor amongst any flagship handset released this year.
 

World's first armed amphibious drone boat developed by China

Lizard is a trimaran propelled by a diesel-powered hydrojet and can reach a maximum speed of 50 knots while maintaining stealth. (Photo:Facebook)
 

World's largest plane makes first flight

Saturday’s flight, which saw the plane reach a maximum speed of 189 miles per hour and altitudes of 17,000 feet, was meant to test its performance and handling qualities, according to Stratolaunch.
 

Huawei P30 Pro review: Leaving all flagships way behind

Below the hood is Huawei’s own powerhouse chipset, the flagship 7nm Kirin 980 SoC that uses two high-performance A76 Cortex 2.6GHz processors and two others clocked at 1.9GHz, while four A55 processors @1.8GHz manage the power efficiency and background processing.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Cong's Shashi Tharoor injured during religious ritual in Kerala

Later, the Congress leader was rushed to a hospital and doctors said his condition was stable. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

SC blames Rahul Gandhi of 'incorrectly' attributing it in Rafale, seeks response

The apex court said it will consider the petition filed by BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi seeking contempt action against Gandhi for attributing some observations to the apex court which was not in the Rafale judgement. (Photo: File)

Draupadi disrobed, don't stay silent: Swaraj to Mulayam on khaki underpants' remark

Swaraj appealed Mulayam to not remain silent on the matter. (Photo: File)

'I'll get scared, leave Rampur?': Jaya Prada on 'khaki underpants' remark

'I'm a woman and I can't even repeat what he said. I don't know what I did to him that he is saying such things,' she added. (Photo: ANI)

Over 100 hospitalised for food poisoning in Akola

At least 107 people have been hospitalised after consuming food at a social gathering in Maharashtra's Akola district. (Photo: Reprenettaional I File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham