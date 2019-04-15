2019 Lok Sabha polls: PM Narendra Modi to file nomination on April 26

On the same day, PM Modi would spend time with party workers and intellectuals, sources added. (Photo: File)

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to file nomination from Varanasi parliamentary constituency next week.

Sources in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who are in charge of planning his election schedule, told ANI that Prime Minister Modi may file the nomination on April 26.

The BJP workers and leaders are working on a plan to organise a two-day mega programme in the run-up to the filing of nomination during which Prime Minister Modi will hold two road shows in the constituency.

According to sources, Prime Minister Modi would reach the city on April 25 and will head for a road show from Banaras Hindu University to Dashashwamedh Ghat.

The later part of the day has been reserved for a visit to the Kaal Bhairav Temple following which he will participate in the Ganga Aarti on the ghats of the holy city.

On the same day, PM Modi would spend time with party workers and intellectuals, sources added.

For the next day, the Prime Minister is expected to begin his schedule with prayers at the iconic Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

BJP workers are giving final touches to the itinerary of the day, which includes another road show as Prime Minister proceeds to file his nomination. He may also hold media interaction.

PM Modi held similar mega road shows in 2014 - both before and after winning the constituency in the 16th Lok Sabha elections. Three years later, the Prime Minister hit the streets of Varanasi for campaigning during the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

During the 2014 general elections, Prime Minister Modi contested and won from Vadodara in Gujarat as well as from Varanasi but retained the later after trouncing Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal with a massive margin of 3.37 lakh votes.

Varanasi will vote on May 19 - in the seventh and the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

